Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- LEO Pharma Product Pipeline Review 2012 provides data on the LEO Pharma's research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



Scope



- LEO Pharma A/S - Brief LEO Pharma A/S overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of LEO Pharma A/S human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of LEO Pharma A/S with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the LEO Pharma’s pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate LEO Pharma A/S’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of LEO Pharma A/S in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the LEO Pharma A/S’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with LEO Pharma A/S.

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of LEO Pharma A/S and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



Keyword



Current R&D Portfolio of LEO Pharma A/S; LEO Pharma A/S - Key Therapeutics; LEO Pharma A/S - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; LEO Pharma A/S - News; LEO Pharma A/S - Latest Updates; LEO Pharma A/S - Pipeline; LEO Pharma A/S - Discontinued/Dormant Projects



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67544/leo-pharma-as-product-pipeline-review-2012.html