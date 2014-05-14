Leonardo Group Announces July 'Mixed Model Line Design Workshop', Hosted by Toyota Material Handling

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- As the acclaimed author of ‘The Complete Guide to Mixed Model Line Design’ and Principal of Leonardo Group America, Richard Rahn knows how Mixed Model Line Design can not only increase productivity and profits, but help any manufacturing company compete vigorously in today’s hypercompetitive world.



Offering engineers and managers an opportunity to learn the ins, outs and ‘secrets’ of Mixed Model Line Design – and also tour a prestigious Toyota factory – Rahn is delighted to announce a unique July workshop.



The 2014 ‘Mixed Model Line Design Workshop’ will be taking place between the 15th-17th of July, at Toyota’s fork truck factory in Columbus, Indiana. Offering advanced knowledge for Lean Manufacturing and an all-encompassed roadmap to executing Mixed Model Line Design, attendees will be ready to return to their organizations as an in-house expert.



“The future of manufacturing lies with multi-product manufacturing; producing different products under the same roof with the ability to change between them swiftly. However, the reality is that few practitioners are confident in this area. The upcoming workshop will give them a definitive insight into how Mixed Model Line Design works, how to go through the required steps and how to executive it back on home soil,” says Rahn, whose book is already becoming a staple text within the manufacturing industry.



Attendees will:



- Learn the Line Design Mixed Model Roadmap, the step-by-step method for process design excellence.

- Apply the tools learned in the classroom to the creation of a simulation line design.

- Use Excel-based line design tools and templates to calculate Takt time, resources, and apply line balancing methods.

- Receive and use a copy of the Line Design textbook, The Complete Guide to Mixed Model Line Design.

- Enhance their professional development, with skills that they will use for the rest of their career.



“We’ll be covering a lot in just three days,” Rahn adds.



“From the basics behind the Mixed Model Line Design methodology through to vital specifics such as setting target volumes correctly, learning the five main balancing tools, creating conceptual layouts and testing these layouts with simulation models. Of course, it all takes place on Toyota property – the company leading the world’s Lean Manufacturing revolution. We’re delighted to have them as our hosts, and they will be leading two tours.”



Places are strictly limited, costing $1995 per person, with a $300 early-booking discount for those registering before June 1st, 2014.



For more information, a complete day-by-day breakdown of activities and to secure a place, visit: http://www.mixedmodellinedesign.com.



About the Leonardo Group

Leonardo Group Americas is a Lean training and consulting company with offices in the US and Germany. LGA has worked on Lean projects with many of the world’s leading companies, including John Deere, Boeing and Toyota.