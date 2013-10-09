Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Leptos Calypso Hotels Public Ltd (LCH) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Leptos Calypso Hotels Public Ltd (LCH) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Leptos Calypso Hotels Public Ltd' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Leptos Calypso Hotels Public Ltd (Leptos) owns and operates chain of hotels in Cyprus and Greece. The company also operates and manages tourist projects such as resort hotels, self catering apartments, and mixed development units. Its mixed development unit consists of hotel and apartments, villa developments, spas, and restaurants. The company's hotel portfolio comprises a deluxe boutique hotel, a five-star resort hotel, and two-three star hotels. Its properties also include self catering apartments and tourist villas in Cyprus and a deluxe hotel in Greece. The company has a sales office in the UK. Leptos operates as a subsidiary of Leptos Group, and is headquartered in Paphos, Cyprus.



Companies Mentioned



Leptos Calypso Hotels Public Ltd



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