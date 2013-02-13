"Les Laboratoires Servier SAS - Product Pipeline Review - 2012" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Les Laboratoires Servier SAS - Product Pipeline Review - 2012" from Global Markets Direct, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "Les Laboratoires Servier - Product Pipeline Review - 2012" provides data on the Les Laboratoires Servier's research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Les Laboratoires Servier's corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Les Laboratoires Servier and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- Les Laboratoires Servier - Brief Les Laboratoires Servier overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Les Laboratoires Servier human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Les Laboratoires Servier with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Les Laboratoires Servier's pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Evaluate Les Laboratoires Servier's strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Les Laboratoires Servier in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Les Laboratoires Servier's R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Les Laboratoires Servier.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Les Laboratoires Servier and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
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