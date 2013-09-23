Les Options Becomes France's Number One Binary Options Trading Advice Site

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Since binary options trading was introduced, it has provided a popular way for first time traders to get their foot in the door of the stock market. By placing an investment based upon the premise that a stock will either go up beyond a certain margin or down, they can get fast rewards in the form of a set payout if their prediction holds true, or lose their investment if it doesn’t- hence binary options. Les Options is France’s number one Binary Options (or Option Binaire) trading information site, containing advice and guidance, strategies and tips, and reviews of the best brokers online.



The site has five key sections, an introduction to binary options explaining the premise and the way in which they are used by traders, a strategy guide explaining how to best employ them for maximum gain and how to predict the flow of a stock up or down, a broker test in which they pit different brokers against one another and a tools section which gives other helpful assistance including plugins and stock watcher software.



The site is completely French language but is appealing to French speakers in North America as well as in France.



A spokesperson for Les Options explained, “The great thing about binary options is that they can be quickly mastered by anyone interested in making a profit through the stock market without having to become an overnight expert. This opportunity is open to anyone in the world as they are traded on the Forex market and therefore we believe the French market is ripe for this kind of investment training, and that French people around the globe will be interested in finding out how they can make more money through a simple system with an online broker. Our advice and support has been so highly rated by our readers that in a recent poll they rated us the best French binary options site on the internet.”



About Les Options

Les Options is the number one French reference site for binary options trading. Visitors to the site will find courses and trading guides to learn binary options trading and how it works. They also offer strategies and technical analysis to help users make money with binary options. Users will also find advice on brokers and comparison studies to find the best broker binary options. For more information, please visit: http://www.lesoptions.fr/