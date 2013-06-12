Lesbian Romance Comes in Blue, and Many Other Colors, at Spirited Sapphire Publishing

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Spirited Sapphire Publishing announces the release of "Lesbian Sex Stories Vol 1: Lavender Love Erotic Shorts Volumes 1-5". Spirited Sapphire publishes stories written by and published for lesbians, bisexual and bi-curious women, the under-served demographic in a Lesbian erotica market first and foremost aimed at men. Steamy and romantic, the stories in Lesbian Sex Stories Vol 1 range from lurid domination scenes to passionate first time and best friend experiences.



Lesbian books typically aim for the male fantasy of two blond, large breasted women so insatiable that they cannot keep their hands off one another when a man is not around. Breaking that mold, Spirited Sapphire fills their lesbian books with women from all walks of life and whom sport all variety of styles. The first story in "Lesbian Sex Stories Vol 1" tells an erotic tale of power plays between an aggressive female police officer and a catty female suspect during an interrogation. The psychology of the communication between the two contains just as much erotic power as the steamy scene which evolves from the power games played with each other. Such are the underpinnings the lesbian books published by Spirited Sapphire Publishing - the interior and exterior of the women in their stories combine to unfold whole worlds of erotic lesbian romance.



Rylee Scott, founder of Spirited Sapphire Publishing, says of her line of lesbian romance and erotica books, "These are stories specifically written for women to enjoy in their own private pleasure, or as a basis for role playing with their lovers. For some, I hope they serve as a bridge for women to explore their own sexuality."



With the surprise success of "Blue is the Warmest Color" at last months Cannes Film Festival, the boundaries of lesbian erotica in media are once again being tested. The film contains what are reported to be the most graphic lesbian scenes ever shot for a dramatic film. While the film's story of a young woman discovering her sexuality appears, by accounts, to be told with high caliber film-making, some of the marketing aspects of the film beg the question: just what audience is this being sold to? Lead actresses Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos have been so touchy-feely with each other at public appearances for "Blue is the Warmest Color" they behave as if on the verge of making-out with each other.



Is "Blue is the Warmest Color" a film about two women in a lesbian romance, or is it a lesbian romance with a sex-romp meant to appeal to the male fantasy? Is it trying to serve two masters?



Spirited Sapphire Publishing will never have more than one master - women who are interested on some level, of sexual intimacy with another woman.



