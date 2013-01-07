Less Smoking, Less Anxiety, Make the Switch with Optima Cigs

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- A new study from British researchers out of Oxford, Cambridge and King’s College in London have found that those who have successfully quit smoking are more likely to feel less anxious.



According to popular belief, smoking relieves stress while this study discovered opposite results.



"The belief that smoking is stress relieving is pervasive, but almost certainly wrong. The reverse is true: smoking is probably anxiogenic (causes anxiety),” British researchers said in a report published on the British Journal of Psychiatry.



The study included almost 500 smokers who participated in National Health Clinics in different parts of England. The anxiety levels at the beginning of the study were monitored, then each participate was given a nicotine patch and scheduled weekly visits with the researchers.



Six months after the study began, 68 percent of smokers were still not smoking and reported feeling less anxious. According to the researchers, there was a significant difference in anxiety levels of those who gave up smoking to those who did not



“Stopping smoking probably reduces anxiety and the effect is probably larger in those who have a psychiatric disorder and who smoke to cope with stress,” said the researchers.



