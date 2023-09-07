Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2023 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast, "The Business Elevation Show," exclusive series episode titled "Lessons from The Battle of Kyiv," hosted by Chris Cooper.



Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show, is joined by John Spencer, an award-winning scholar, professor, author, combat veteran, national security and military analyst, and an internationally recognized expert and advisor on urban warfare, military strategy, tactics, and other related topics. John will share an incredible story that can only inspire us to step up and overcome our challenges. Join us as we explore the incredible and humbling story of the Battle for Kyiv with someone who has been on the ground in Ukraine and practically contributed to educating the population under siege.



Tune in on Friday, September 8th, 2023



This episode will be broadcast on September 8th, 2023, at 8 am Pacific (11 am Eastern), and it will be available in the archive for on-demand listening within 24 hours.



The Business Elevation Show, now in its 10th year, is one of the most-listened-to business shows on VoiceAmerica. It provides inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures while emphasizing the importance of doing business for the greater good.



Chris Cooper, with extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups, focuses on developing performance through people. He facilitates discussions with his guests, allowing them to share their key learnings and insights to benefit businesspeople at all levels.



The show covers a wide range of business and personal development topics, featuring inspiration and practical advice from high-achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports figures, media personalities, and entertainment personalities.



The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8 am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel.



About John Spencer

John Spencer is an award-winning scholar, professor, author, combat veteran, national security and military analyst, and an internationally recognized expert and advisor on urban warfare, military strategy, tactics, and other related topics. Considered one of the world's leading experts on urban warfare, he has served as an advisor to top four-star generals and other senior leaders in the U.S. Army as part of strategic research groups, spanning from the Pentagon to the United States Military Academy.



He is the author of three books: "Understanding Urban Warfare" (Howgate Publishing, 2022), "Connected Soldiers: Life, Leadership, and Social Connections in Modern War" (Potomac Books, 2022), and "The Mini-Manual for the Urban Defender" (John Spencer, 2022). Spencer currently serves as the Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point, Co-Director of the Urban Warfare Project, and host of the Urban Warfare Project podcast. He also serves as the Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Madison Policy Forum, a New York-based think tank. Additionally, he holds the rank of Colonel in the California State Guard with an assignment to the 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard, where he serves as the Director of Urban Warfare Training.



His writings have appeared in The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Daily News, Wired Magazine, Politico, The Hill, Foreign Policy Magazine, Defense One, Army Magazine, and many other publications. Spencer is also a regular military analyst and commentator for CNN, MSNBC, the BBC, and numerous other news and media organizations.



About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor, and facilitator, developing leaders and teams while building highly engaged workforces, particularly in the insurance, financial services, and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the "Business Elevation Show" on VoiceAmerica in 2011, establishing a massive network of global connections and an audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes to the media on topics such as "Elevating Leadership," "Engagement," and his book "The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)," published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of "The Elevation Collective," an exclusive network for business change-makers.



Prior to this, Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits, and Punch, eventually reaching board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris, you can reach out to him at chris@chriscooper.co.uk.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.