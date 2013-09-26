Let It Reign Tour Sets to Hit Washington Like a Run-Away Train

Kirkland, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Bleu Bengal Productions, a new event planning company specializing in adult fun and entertainment, has today announced three upcoming Let It Reign Tour fun events scheduled to take place in at separate locations in Washington, October 3, 4, and 5, 2013.



The first of these three Let It Reign Tour adult events, will take place in Bellingham, October 3, at The Underground, 211 East Chestnut Street; the second is set for Seattle, October 4 at The Last Supper Club, 124 South Washington Street, and the third is earmarked for Tacoma, September 5. All three events will start after 6:00 p.m.



“When it comes to entertainment, there is no need to reinvent the wheel. We just strive to do it better than anyone else,” says Michelle Watts, Director of Operations.



The three city-events, according to spokesperson Dillon, are geared towards adults ranging in age between 18 and 65, and who are looking for exciting, original and innovative fun for adults in a safe environment.



Described as an entertainment industry event planning company, Bleu Bengal Productions operators are known for their adult revues to themed parties. “We engage with our partners and clients with professionalism, integrity and honesty,” says Dillon.



“Our goal is simply to be the number one recognized adult event and production company in the entire Northwest,” adds Watts who, along with her team, enjoys the creative process which is a huge part of what they do at Bleu Bengal Productions.



The range of entertainment services everyone comes to expect from Bleu Bengal Productions includes everything from comedy shows, party ideas and concepts, finding talent, management of talent and production assistance.



As specialists of event and project management, the Bleu Bengal Productions team assures its clients they’re there to “make sure your event is handled flawlessly and within your defined budget and time constraints.”



“Need to make it happen? We’re ready to deliver,” adds Watts. “From your initial inquiry to finalizing your event, we will work with you on your project, big or small.”



No stranger to multiple locations, state wide, countrywide or outside of the U.S. event creation, Dillon says Bleu Bengal Production is prepared to take on any entertainment project. “Besides, we know your time is valuable and so is ours, therefore, we focus on understanding our client’s vision and entertainment needs,” says Dillon, who assures that from the very first consultation, they are actively listening to ensure they understand he client’s needs and requirements.



Creating and hosting events on clients behalf, provides a kind of adrenalin rush that Bleu Bengal Productions team thrives on. But that’s not all. In fact, according to Dillon, clients can be assured they’ll always receive effective communication from the team so clients will know without a shadow of a doubt where they stand. “We are about creating effective partnerships, and that’s why we go all out to create one of kind thematic and innovative fun events for our patrons,” notes Dillon.



From start to finish, and with laser sharp precision, Dillon says they ensure the client’s vision is executed, using their “no fail action plan” to guarantee the team execute deliverables on time and on budget.



“So, no matter what your party needs are, we can help you with concept, design, construction, casting, logistics, lighting, audio-visual, graphics, audio, presentations, and management. Our job is simply to make it happen,” adds Watts.



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For further information about the Let It Reign Tour fun events scheduled to take place in Washington, October 3, 4, 5, 2013, please visit the following website:



http://www.bleubengalproductions.com



FROM: Bleu Bengal Productions, P.O. BOX 326, Kirkland, WA 98083, USA (http://www.bleubengalproductions.com)



MEDIA CONTACT: Trish Dillon, Director of Marketing and Media, 206.659.1021, media@bleubengalproductions.com