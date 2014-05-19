Let No One Define You but You - Roger and Chevonna Johnson Launch All About Us Youth Magazine

Brentwood, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Let No One But You Define You, Roger and Chevonna Johnson launch All About Us Youth Magazine. AAU Youth Magazine is to motivate our youth to define their vision and create greater opportunities to help them meet their destiny. The focus of the magazine is to help them establish a true relationship with their purpose and to encourage and nurture a loving relationship of “self” to allow them to explore and develop a greater respect for the person they are seeking to become. The magazine is set to launch in May. Featured contributors will include: Debricka Taylor-Editor In Chief,Tambela Holmes-Hair/Fashion, Le'Verne Martin-Graphic Design, Sean Rhinehart-Photographer, Maripili Rodriguez - Fitness/Health Expert.



Lack of FAITH kills dreams as well as not WATERING ONES MUSTARD SEED OF FAITH. To make sure DREAMS ARE INSPIRED. LETS KEEP IT REAL AND KEEP IT MOVING our motto in YWRAP.



About Roger C. Johnson Sr.

Roger C. Johnson Sr. attended Delaware State College where he majored in Business Administration. Retired Correction Officer for the State of New York, CEO of The Whitney E. Johnson Foundation, Inc.



He is an advocate, community leader, counselor, mentor, domestic abuse and suicide awareness. The Whitney E. Johnson Foundation currently provides academic services here in Brentwood New York. We partnership with The Brentwood Community School providing tutoring in Math, Science, English and Math. We work with community leaders and elected officials in order to bring real issues and concerns to bring about community awareness.



We work with parents and adults to make them aware and educate them on the latest trends and issues in youth development, parenting, domestic violence, suicide and provide social services, support and resources to help them overcome their challenges and reclaim their lives.



About Chevonna Johnson

Chevonna Johnson, CEO/Founder, All About Us Youth Magazine.



President/CEO/ Founder-Young Women Rising Above Perceptions (YWRAP)



President: The Whitney .E Johnson Foundation, Inc. President/Founder: YWRAP/ The Whitney E Johnson Foundation, Inc. / Matter to Mind-Cable TV. Past Chaplin/Life Member: Mid-Island Club NANBPWC, Inc.



I am an advocate, advisor, liaison, public speaker, community leader, counselor, mentor and a voice for promotion, support, education (self-esteem), awareness and research social, psychological, human awareness on bullying, domestic abuse, suicide awareness/intervention/prevention about people, processes, policies, and laws.



I have over 20 years of social work experience in the healthcare field working as an administrator for a home healthcare agency. I have developed several community-based programs and initiatives locally and currently I am working on international awareness. YWRAP-Young Women Rising Above Perceptions is a mentoring/tutoring program to help young women understand their identity, know their purpose, write a vision and create strategies to stay on the path to fulfill their destiny. The Whitney E Johnson Foundation, Inc. was established to work with struggling academic students to engage, encourage, empower, and enrich students with positive reinforcements with creative ways of learning. I have developed several programs that focus on the sociological, psychological and human impacts and effects on bullying, suicide awareness, intervention/prevention teen pregnancies (teens, youth, dating, spousal and school) violence and mental health that is affecting our youth today. The W E J Foundation currently partnerships with Brentwood Community School we provide Saturday school (Professors from the local college tutor students).



I work with community leaders and elected officials in order to bring real issues and effects to their attention so that effective solutions and resources can be provided and implemented. This is done by providing more enhanced education, awareness, workshops presentations and programs especially towards lower and middle schools so that our youth growing up in this new age can be more educated on the real dangers, risks and effects in our society on and offline.



I work with parents and adults to make them aware and educated on the latest trends and issues in youth development, parenting, domestic violence, suicide and provide social services, support and resources to help them overcome their challenges and reclaim their lives. I am host of www.blogtalkradio/AAU Youth Magazine



Connect with All About Us Youth Magazine



Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AAU_2014

Facebook: www.facebook.com/aau.youthmag



Website:

www.aauym.com



Email:

aau.ceo@gmail.com



Roger & Chevonna Johnson, CEO/Founder YWRAP

CEO/CFO AAU Youth Magazine

1-866-537-1110



Kimberly Jesika

Celebritypreneur

info@celebritypreneur.com

424-262-1596



Helena Evans

Rich Girl Publicity

info@richgirlpublicity.com

404-997-8764



Contact

kimberly Jesika, Celebritypreneur, Helena Evans