Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled: Powerful New Book Uses Grandmother's Bold Wisdom to Help Readers 'Navigate Through Life'

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Like millions of people around the world, Corey Bu-Shea bases most of his values, attitudes and beliefs on the wisdom passed down to him from older generations. Raised by Flora Queen King, his maternal grandmother, Bu-Shea is now sharing all he learned through an inspirational and uplifting new book.



‘Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled: What My Grandmother Taught Me and What You Need to Know to Navigate Through Life’ is like a bible in its own right – a guide to life that is not only important to each reader, but a vital resource for sharing with others.



Synopsis:



The wisdom of grandparents is necessary and life affirming. I was fortunate to not only have my grandmother's wisdom for over twenty-four years of my life, but I was also raised by her.



Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled is a compilation of some of her most important life lessons, and how they related to my life experiences.



This book is part autobiography, part self-help and a testimony of my grandmother's wisdom and how it has impacted my life.



As the author explains, it is vital to recognize the importance of what older generations have to share.



“Grandparents share their wisdom out of love, even though an unfortunate minority brush it off. If we listen to what they have to say, we can often avoid pitfalls and hardships in our own lives. After all, they have an abundance of experience that we don’t,” says Bu-Shea.



Continuing, “My grandmother experienced an awful lot of hardship but emerged a stronger person than anyone else I know. Therefore, my book is of particular importance to anyone else who is being bogged down by the weight of grief.”



Bu-Shea feels hugely privileged to be able to share everything his grandmother taught him.



“It is as if she can now share her wisdom with millions around the world. So it isn’t just a book of preaching, I have interwoven her wisdom with many stories from my own life. This not only allows readers to see her words in action, but it provides an entertaining and sometimes unbelievable look into the life of someone else. I am a big believer that we can all learn from others – and your journey can start today with this book,” he adds.



With the holidays approaching and the book expected to see increasing demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled: What My Grandmother Taught Me and What You Need to Know to Navigate Through Life’ is available now: http://amzn.to/JxRST6.



About the Author: Corey Bu-Shea

Corey Bu-Shea is a writer, actor, singer, and college professor. Corey Bu-Shea has been writing and singing since age four and is on the soundtrack for the independent film, The Utopian Society, where he is featured on the title track, "That's When I'll Know". Corey Bu-Shea is currently working on his second novel, a fictional work, entitled Brotherhood Betrayal, which is based upon a cop serial killer. When not writing or singing, Corey Bu-Shea adjuncts at multiple universities providing instruction for Composition and Literature courses.