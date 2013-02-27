Let the Good Times Roll Aboard a Los Angeles Party Bus

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Los Angeles is a city of glitz and glamour. It is the playground of celebrities who throw lavish parties until their sobriety runs amiss. That is why limousines and party vehicles are a hot commodity in town. All those who want to experience the celebrity life for one day can rent luxury cars or a Los Angeles Party Bus from Party Bus Limos.



The website is under the management of TransAni Incorporated which started in the party bus rental business in 1999. Back then, they only had two vehicles. Now, they have more than 20 limousines and party buses that can accommodate any request. The company has also shifted its operations in Beverly Hills and they are offering their services to a larger clientele with their new domain.



Before, TransAni limited its vehicle rental to government agencies and corporations. However, the demand for which from the private sector has increased, which is why best party bus Los Angeles has to offer has been made available. Aside from that, they also cater to airport services, funerals, weddings or general use. Customers can choose from sedans, SUVs, Hummers, party buses and stretch limousines to satisfy their wishes.



Meanwhile, a complete experience awaits those who can enter their party buses. The couches inside are lined up side by side and has enough space for 30 people. It also has a mobile system and dance floor lights to heighten the party atmosphere. Visitors can also strut at the dance floor or at the striptease poles available. Cocktails are also available at the food and drink bar.



The cars of Party Bus Limos are driven by highly-trained chauffeurs who know Los Angeles traffic like the back of their hands. Aside from driving you to your destination safely, they can do so in the fastest time possible. Their chauffeurs are meticulously selected to ensure the safety of the customers. Because they have navigated the city’s streets for years, they are also reliable in terms of suggesting the best entertainment and dining spots around town.



So if you are on the hunt for the finest party bus rental Los Angeles has, Party Bus Limos is the place to go. They will cover all your needs so that you can party without any worries.



About Los Angeles Party Bus

