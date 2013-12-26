Let the Taste Buds Feast This Stone Crab Season with Billy's Stone Crab

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- When it’s Stone Crab Season, look no further than Billy’s Stone Crab, a renowned place to enjoy some delicious crab meals. This restaurant has a comfortable atmosphere allowing customers to relax, look over the water and watch the boats pass by.



Billy’s Stone Crab Restaurant & Market is an all one can eat stone crab restaurant. In fact, with a perfect ambience and the hot selling menu, Billy’s Stone Crab is topping the charts of Fort Lauderdale Restaurants.



Elaborating it further, a spokesperson stated, “At night, when the drawbridge of Hollywood Boulevard is illuminated and the lights change colors, the view is quite spectacular, making the restaurant a preferred city spot. If you come sit on the dock or dine upstairs, you can watch this beautiful panoramic nature over the Hollywood Beach Marina.”



Moreover, they have medium, large, jumbo and colossal stone crabs, stone crab dinners and “ALL YOU CAN EAT” jumbo Alaskan king crab legs. Billy’s menu is very extensive and offers a wide variety of Florida fresh seafood from famous fresh stone crabs, rated best in Florida by the New York Times, to Florida Lobster Tails, Alaskan King Crab Legs, choices of fresh fish, such as mahi-mahi, grouper, snapper, Norwegian Salmon, Tuna, to Apalachicola oysters, clams, alligator bits, frog legs, stone crab claws as well as silver rated steaks and filet Mignon, free range chicken and pasta entrees.



Their goal is to make each guests’ visit a very special and a memorable one and create an atmosphere of an old fashioned classy and elegant dining experience.



About Billy’s Stone Crab Restaurant

Billy’s Stone Crab Restaurant is known far and wide, nationally and internationally as one of the best seafood restaurant & market in the Ft. Lauderdale area and for a good reason. Billy’s two story fine dining seafood restaurant, is accessible both by elevator and stairs and has floor to ceiling captivating views of the Intracoastal Water Way in the main elegant dining room.



For more information, please visit http://www.crabs.com



Contact:-

Billy’s Stone Crab Waterfront Seafood Restaurant & Market

400 North Ocean Drive

Hollywood, FL 33019

954 923 2300

billyscrabs@gmail.com

info@crabs.com