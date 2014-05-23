Let Those Beats Do the Work: Benefits of Binaural Beats

Old Bridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Get a relaxed and clear mind. Keep those creative juices flowing. Listen to binaural beats.



Binaural beats, discovered in 1839 by physicist Heinrich Wilhelm Dove, binaural tones(other term for binaural beats) are auditory processing artifacts, or apparent sounds, caused by specific physical stimuli.



Research has proven that introducing a binaural beat will cause the brain to begin resonating in tune with that beat. By creating a binaural beat at 10 Hz — an Alpha frequency — one can trigger the brain to resonate at that same 10 Hz frequency, automatically inducing brain activity in the Alpha range.



To use binaural beats, it is important to find a comfortable place. Be sure to consume enough time on listening. At least 15- 30 minutes of listening would acquire the benefits of binaural beats. Also, using headphones would make binaural beats amazingly work.



This same technique can be used to quickly and easily guide the mind into any state. It primarily helps induce relaxation, meditation, creativity, and other desirable mental states. Other benefits are the following:



It enhances the meditation practice. Meditation is a very important element in this world. Its objective, to take us away from this world of suffering into the world of happiness, joy and bliss must always reside near to everyone. Binaural beats help anyone else get into meditation. These beats would allow every mind to see the real self of the listener.



It boosts intelligence and mental abilities. Like Mozart’s significant work, people who listen to binaural beats tend to score higher on various cognitive tests and demonstrate higher mental performance. Binaural beats help form a synchronicity among the hemispheres of brain. The listener tends to think more holistically and instead of becoming predominantly a left-brain analysts or right-brain creative, the listener becomes a whole-brain thinker.



It releases stress. Studies found out that daily meditation increases activity in areas of the brain responsible for positive moods. Stress relief is critical for improving and maintaining health, so a daily meditation hearing binaural beats would have effects that reach literally every cell in the body. To use binaural beats in relieving stress, focus and re-focus on the music and get the mind off worries.



Binaural beats are very beneficial to many people most especially to music lovers. The best part about hearing binaural beats is the rhythm that entices to get relaxed and let those beats do the work.



About Alphamonics

Alphamonics is focused around the “study of growth” through the use of brainwave entertainment audio technology. They want to be the company that is the catalyst for change in one’s hectic and busy life. Their team consists of various researchers, creative writers, audio experts, and more. When they combine their creative forces, beautiful things happen. Our #1 passion is creating products that can change a life, encourage happiness, and create a life without limits.