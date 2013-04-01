'Let Your Mind See': Sky-Piercing New Book Helps Thousands Achieve 'Enlightened Mind'

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Even with an abundance of technology, information and travel at our fingertips, most people still want to get more out of life. With meditation a proven strategy for realizing the mode of consciousness that effects change, Aditya Mittal’s new book leads readers from simple meditation to a truly life-changing new state of mind.



‘Let Your Mind See’ is more than just a book; it’s a starter guide that will help anyone enlighten their mind for a more productive, successful and harmonious future.



Synopsis:



Do you ever wonder about meditation and dreams? Your purpose in the world? Lose focus and go on a self-enlightenment journey during a lecture or a boring task? If yes, this book is for you! This book is about sharpening your mind inherently with the law of attraction, power of the mind, and self-actualization. It will take you on a journey starting from relaxation meditation to techniques for improving your cognitive skills like memory and computation, and open the world to understanding your ego and desire emotions and relationships better.



Finally, it will give you a head-start in opening your mind to the universe, understanding energy, visualizing with your subconscious mind and dreams. This book is the product of my own self-actualization experiences and learning from which you will undoubtedly benefit. This book can be read cover to cover and then used as a reference whenever life puts you in tough situations, to improve focus, understanding, attainment, and happiness. Let Your Mind See by Aditya Mittal is a starter guide to an enlightened mind.



As the author explains, he drew inspiration from the book from his own meditational experiences.



“About a year ago I achieved thoughtlessness for the first time in meditation. It changed my life. I suddenly gained more control over my subconscious mind. I could visualize better. My life became more meaningful and I started living each day with a purpose. I’m now sharing some of what I learned,” says Mittal.



Continuing, “I was finally able to pursue things that made me happy; things that returned me to my purpose. It helped me become human with a realization that the divine is there to help me. It has increased my confidence, inner joy, generosity, love, gratitude, sympathy, ability to forgive, hope, interest, and attraction to life. So, I introduce the various meditation, learning, and mindfulness techniques in my book. These techniques can be practiced by everyone from childhood to old age.”



Since its launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“A book good for all ages to help themselves let their wisdom come over their desire. Book has many practical suggestion based on author's experiences,” says Vinnie, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Simran was equally as impressed, saying, “The book focusses on mind strategies, meditation, learning, memory, to improve the quality of life, and helps you understand your role in the universe, and, that you are 'IT'.”



With a renewed lease of life, Mittal now plans to live his true purpose by teaching mindfulness techniques to as many people as possible around the world. Confident it will change the lives of everyone he meets, he has poised his book to be used as a vital text for generations to come.



About the Author: Aditya Mittal

Aditya Mittal is an author, entrepreneur, Stanford alum, worked at NASA, loves technology, math and science. His hobbies are music, teaching, and cooking. To follow him on Facebook visit: https://www.facebook.com/letyourmindsee