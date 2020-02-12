"Lethal Honor Essence," an Action-Adventure Video Game with Gothic Graphic Novel Art, Now on Kickstarter!

Badajoz, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Lethal Honor: Essence is a strategic and challenging action-adventure roguelite. Featuring precise and strategic combat against eldritch creatures, players must use melee combat and special abilities to progress through the storyline. As an agent of Lethal Honor, an organization that investigates and destroys paranormal events all around the world, each player seeks to discover the truth – no matter the cost or challenge.



A must-play experience, Lethal Honor: Essence will strategically challenge players and their abilities with draining yet rewarding gameplay that features intense melee combats. As players travel through different zones, they must revisit scenarios to access new content that includes hundreds of items, relics, and artifacts so they can maximize their in-game standing and survive.



With a thrilling graphic novel narrative and storytelling feature, explore and unravel a captivating adventure full of secrets and emotions as told through comics and events interwoven into the gameplay. Combining 2D hand-drawn characters and full 3D scenarios, players enjoy a unique visual game style with its own personality.



Lethal Honor: Essence will be released on PlayStation 4 on March 2021, with a PC release in June 2021. A Nintendo Switch version may be released depending on the success of this crowdfunding campaign.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support development of Lethal Honor: Essence. Expected in March 2021, Lethal Honor: Essence will be available worldwide.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/viralstudios/lethal-honor-essence



Supporters around the world can back the modular hex tile terrain set brand by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at a €19 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including digital copies of LHE or your name in the game's credits. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Lethal Honor: Essence

Lethal Honor: Essence has been developed by Viral Studios of Badajoz, Spain. A Spanish video game development company, Viral Studios has published more than a dozen video game titles.



