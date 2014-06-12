Letter from the IRS? - Here Is the Solution!

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Getting a letter from the IRS in the mail can be very intimidating. It can set off a series of events that more often than not don’t work in the favor of the recipient. Knowing which way to go after becomes the key to getting out of a sticky tax situation and this is where Talon Tax and its years of invaluable experience come into the picture.



These tax experts, consisting of certified CPA’s and tax attorneys, have it all covered. From requesting the installment payment plan to declaring incapability of making the payment, Talon Tax can help get through any kind of tax situation and give the customer long term relief. The services for houston tax debt relief offered by the company revolve around providing help and direction to people who have missed payments in the past or are due to make outstanding payments towards fulfilling tax obligations.



Many customers who have received alarming letters from the IRS before have turned to this name to get the help they needed. Customers found immense help and support drafting agreements with the IRS, agreeing on common terms of payments and in essence, alleviate their stress and work with a well thought out plan to meet debt obligations.



One of the satisfied customers of the company was found saying, “With the help of Talon Tax I was able to save my business and eliminate the troubles I was facing. I really appreciate everything they did to show me the path out of IRS debt. I would advise anyone dealing with the IRS to work with Talon Tax”.



About Talon Tax

Talon Tax is the best choice to make when it comes to addressing pressing IRS letters. The company offers comprehensive debt relief solutions in 8 of the most unique tax categories. Each of these categories helps customers get more for their investment and also take care of any pending payment problems.



As these services come with a 30 day money back guarantee, new customers can use this amazing opportunity to go over their requirements and find the best solution possible. The website of the company explains in detail the scope of each of the service provided. To know more about these services, log onto http://www.talontax.com/irs-letters.html



Media Contact



Talon Tax

21175 Tomball Pkwy

Suite #133

Houston, TX 77070-1655

Client Services: (713) 588-0723

Email: clientservices@talontax.com