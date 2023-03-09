NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2023 -- The Latest Released Letter of Credit Confirmation market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Letter of Credit Confirmation market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Letter of Credit Confirmation market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as DBS Corporate Banking (Singapore), Bank of America Corporation (United States), Citigroup, Inc (United States), JPMorgan Chase & Co (United States), Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Japan), MUFG Bank (Japan), HDFC Bank (India), Kotak Mahindra Bank (India), Scotiabank (Canada), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Japan).



Letter of Credit Confirmation:

Letter of credit confirmation is an additional guaranty that is given to the original letter of credit the borrower gets from the second bank. This second letter ensures that if the first bank fails to pay the seller in a transaction, the second bank will. If the seller has concerns about the trustworthiness of the first letter's issuing bank, borrowers may be forced to get a second letter of credit. This letter of credit gives security to the borrower that his amount will be paid. Parties involved in this type of transaction are generally 5. The Asia Pacific is the largest market for a letter of credit confirmation followed by North America due to a large number of exports. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Import and Export Between Nations and Need Of Enhanced Security in Case of Default by Seller.



Opportunities:

Growing Government Incentives for Exports Will Boost the Demand of Letter of Credit Confirmation

Increasing Globalisation Will Boost the Demand of Letter of Credit Confirmation



Key Market Trends:

Introduction Of Additional Services with Letter of Credit Confirmation by Banks



Market Growth Drivers:

Need Of Enhanced Security in Case of Default by Seller

Growing Import and Export Between Nations



Challenges:

Challenging To Maintain Good Reputation in Letter of Credit Confirmation Market

Covid-19 Impact Had Negative Effect on Import and Export Market



Segmentation of the Global Letter of Credit Confirmation Market:

by Type (Sight, Revocable or Irrevocable, Unconfirmed or Confirmed, Others), Application (SMEs, Larger Enterprise), Trade (International Trade, National Trade)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2018-2022

The base year for estimation – 2022

Estimated Year – 2023

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Letter of Credit Confirmation Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Letter of Credit Confirmation market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Letter of Credit Confirmation market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



