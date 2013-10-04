Letter of Sponsorship in Wisconsin No Longer Necessary for Ministers of the Universal Life Church

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters concerning weddings in Wisconsin recently announced Ministers who are not residents of Wisconsin or have not been residents thereof for at least six months are no longer required to get a "Letter of Sponsorship" from another Minister who is a Wisconsin Resident. They state: "This applies only to real faith based Ministers, ordained by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, one of the largest and oldest Christian Churches in the world."



It was further noted in the announcement as follows: "Ministers must have a current issued exclusive, check marked and 3rd party endorsed Minister Picture ID Card from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters only. If your card was misplaced, lost or if you had your card stolen you will need to order a replacement card. Ministers must be in Good Standing with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters to request a new card to be issued." For further information we suggest you contact headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. and/or Carrabelle, FL. at ulc@ulcnetwork.com



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world on iHeartRadio.com and others, anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com