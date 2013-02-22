Letterbox Distribution Company Local Leaflet Distributor Donates Its Time to Help a Great Cause

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Since the day it opened for business, Local Leaflet Distributor has strived to offer its customers the best letterbox and leaflet distribution services that are available. Over time, the small company has earned a well-deserved reputation for its affordable gloss print and delivery packages and flyer print and delivery services throughout Tweed and the Southern end of the Gold Coast.



In an effort to give back to the community, Local Leaflet Distributor recently decided to donate its time to deliver the Relay for Life flyers at no cost throughout the local Tweed areas. Relay for Life is an annual overnight event that raises money for cancer research. The 24-hour fundraiser involves teams of people taking turns walking or running around a track whilst enjoying music, activities and poignant ceremonies that honor those who have successfully won their fight against cancer, as well as those who have passed away.



No matter what type of letterbox distribution needs a company has, Local Leaflet Distributor is ready and willing to help. The company also offers envelope printing services, as well as some great deals on basic print and delivery packages. The owner of the company spends hours each month personally delivering to thousands upon thousands of homes in the area. This personalized service ensures that flyers are delivered carefully and accurately, and that they are not left at homes marked with “no junk mail” or “Australia Post Only.”



“Every customer has a certain expectation or requirement for their flyers when it comes to delivery,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that some customers do large flyer drops and others need certain streets delivered to, or perhaps even only waterfront homes delivered.



“The regular Gold Coast Leaflet Distributors don’t cater to the business person that wants only their flyer to be delivered and only into particular streets. This is where we come in, we will ride to exactly your requirements, simply clearly mark the area or areas on the map you wish to have your leaflets delivered to, and we do the rest.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Local Leaflet Distributor can visit the company’s user-friendly website at anytime. Handy category tabs at the top of the home page will help visitors easily find more information about the specific type of service they are interested in.



About Local Leaflet Distributor

Local Leaflet Distributor is a very small local company that offers budget flyer print and delivery options as well as nice gloss flyer print and delivery deals to businesses and individuals in the Tweed and Southern Gold Coast area of Australia. The company provides great pricing and excellent customer service. For more information, please visit http://localleafletdistributor.com.au