Letting Agents Provide Safe and Secure Housing Facilities

Letting agents are individuals who deal with rental property on a landlord's behalf in exchange for fees. They can provide a whole range of services depending on your requirements. There are many letting agents serving clients around the Gatwick Airport area which is located on the Surrey and West Sussex borders who have property to rent in the Crawley, Horley and East Grinstead. The Lettings Agents and estate agents in Horley, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill as well as Crawely offer fully managed service and ease the stress of letting a property for Landlords.



Managing a property requires a significant amount of time on the landlord's part. Advertising, handling paperwork, meeting with tenants and handling issues as they occur all require time. Although landlords who only own one or two small properties can sometimes fit this time commitment into their schedules, anyone who owns a significant amount of property should consider working with a letting agent. Indeed, even managing one small apartment can be difficult for a landlord with a very busy schedule.



Many letting agents offer a wide range of advertising and marketing services. They know how to market properties online and how to draw in potential tenants. Every day a rental property stays vacant is money out of the landlord's pocket, so these marketing services can be invaluable. The Residential Letting Agents are always in great demand as almost everyone looking for housing facilities either for renting or for ownership purposes. Landlords taking this option usually reside in the area around Crawley or having property to rent in Crawely and are therefore able to deal with maintenance and repairs personally.



Greenaway Residential Estate Agents in Crawley is a successful independent Estate Agents located in Crawley High Street. As well as residential sales, lettings and property management, they also offer land and new homes to customers. They have formed strong working partnerships with other service providers linked to the property industry enabling them to arrange mortgages, insurance and conveyancing. Greenaway Residential Estate Agents in Crawley also cover the surrounding large towns around Gatwick Airport in Horley in Surrey and Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and East Grinstead in West Sussex.