Letting Agents Reading Leader, RB Estates, Launches New Website, Guarantees Landlords Rent

West Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Letting Agents Reading leader, RB Estates and its team of property management specialists have announced the launch of the new company website. Designed to allow prospective tenants easy access to search through available properties for let. As the leading Letting Agents Reading has, RB Estates has also announced it will guarantee landlords rent 365 days of the year, allowing it to remain the leading choice for property management service, providing tenants with an excellent selection of properties.



"Our new website is designed to enhance the tenant experience, and better showcase the properties and flats to rent in reading trusted to us by landlords," says company Owner and founder Ricky Bashier, "We also have further enhanced our offering by announcing we will guarantee landlords rent for 365 days of the year. This will ensure that we are the first choice for landlords with houses to rent in reading."



The new website is designed to allow prospective tenants to easily search rooms to rent in Reading, flats to rent in Reading, and houses to rent in Reading. The easy search function, and the number of available properties have made the letter a popular choice with tenants and landlords alike.



The 365 day rental guarantee will allow the company to further enhance its offerings to prospective tenants by ensuring landlords choose RB Estates as the letting agent for their properties.



About RB Estates

RB Estates is one of the leading letting agents in Reading. Offering a 365 day rental guarantee to landlords, and plenty of options to prospective tenants through their new easy to search website, it is easy for customers to see why RB Estates has become one of the most trusted letting agents in Reading.



