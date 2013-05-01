Letting Go: Compelling Fictionalized Autobiography Raises Vital Funds & Awareness for Suicide Prevention

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Twelve years ago, Carrie Lange learned the gut-wrenching news that her fiancé Dan had committed suicide. Leading to unimaginable grief and her own suicide attempt, Lange has now committed her time and resources to helping others prevent suicide and help grieving survivors find solace. With the release of her gripping new fictionalized autobiography, Lange has embarked on a bold journey to raise both funds for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and awareness for society’s growing suicide statistics.



‘Letting Go’ Synopsis:



When Dan put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger, he thought it would all be over, but he soon learns that in death, just like in life, you don't always get what you want. As he watches the consequences of his suicide he meets Tar, a benevolent spirit who tries to help him let go of his life on Earth and move on to 'real Heaven'. A dark, tormented spirit is drawn to Dan's fiancée, Anne, as she struggles with her grief and guilt, becoming her constant companion.



Dan hopes that with Tar's help, he can find a way to save Anne and her three-year-old daughter from the shadowy spirit. However, things aren't always what they seem with spirits, and Dan begins to wonder who it truly haunts.



'Letting Go' is like ‘The Five People You Meet in Heaven’ told from both sides of Heaven, ‘The Lovely Bones’ meets ‘A Grief Observed’. An emotion fueled drama which will make you cry, and sometimes laugh (or at least chuckle on the inside). This story will touch the heart of all those who have struggled with forgiveness and letting go of things that cannot be changed. It will also provide comfort to the victims of suicide, who often suffer silently with their guilt and shame, and to anyone who has experienced profound grief, or depression.



As the author explains, the book was originally written for her teenage daughter, who also developed suicidal behavior.



“My daughter, in her struggle to understand her own depression, kept asking me about Dan’s death. Although very young when he died, she was close to Dan and she had a difficult time understanding his sudden absence. As she grew older, and began to realize what happened, her questions became more pointed. ‘Letting Go’ first began as my way of explaining to her an unexplainable act,” says Lange.



Continuing, “What started out as a more or less autobiographical work of non-fiction for my daughter, morphed into a semi-fictional, character-driven narrative exploration of grief, mental illness, suicide, regret, and letting go of things that cannot be changed. I quickly came to realize that it could be of interest to a wider audience.”



With a steadfast desire to help others, Lange’s goal is to both prevent suicide and help survivors understand why people become suicidal and how they can better cope with their grieving process. To assist her efforts, all profits from the book will be donated to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org



“The Lifeline literally saves thousands of lives every year and I know they struggle for the vital funds that they need. I also hope my book helps people through the grieving process; many don’t know how to help a grieving loved one, nor do most people truly understand the process of grief itself,” Lange adds.



About Carrie Lange

Daughter. Wife. Mother of two children, three dogs, one tortoise, numerous rats, and one ant colony. Widow in spirit. Suicide survivor. Believer in new beginnings and hope eternal.