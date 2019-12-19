LetzwApp Communications Inc. Launches LetswApp

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- LetzwApp Communications Inc. has launched a gamechanging mobile app, LetzwApp, which allows people to send their new phone number to all contacts, thus making switching of phone numbers easier.



The Portland, Oregon based startup has already made a name for itself with its LetzRock and LetzTune apps that have been designed to solve existing issues in Telecommunications and entertainment industry. The newly launched app is another such initiative from the company.



When people change their phone numbers, especially during the holiday season as they have access to several exciting offers, they have to go through the time consuming hassle of sending their number to each of their contacts. LetzwApp app is the answer to that problem.



Sriram Varadhan, Founder of LetzwApp says "With a secure OTP, it switches your phone number directly in other contact's devices; whoever uses LetzwApp. So, when you are out of signal or low battery, you can assign any another phone number, regardless of network provider, so you get back on track without missing any contact from your list."



LetzwApp is one of a kind digital solution for mobile phone users, who can save huge amounts they have to pay when they restrict themselves to one network provider. Besides the flexibility and convenience, the app has several other advantages for mobile phone users.



As it allows them to assign an alternative number, their contacts can reach them instantly in cases of emergency. The phone number can be swapped any number of times. Cloud connection, search button to find contacts, easy to navigate GUI and strong security are other benefits of this versatile app. It can be downloaded free from Google play store and Appstore on two-month trial period.



About LetzwApp Communications Inc.

The Portland, Oregon based startup company is known for its mobile apps that are revolutionizing the telecommunication and entertainment sector.



Media Contact



Website: https://www.letzwapp.com