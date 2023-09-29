Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2023 -- Leukapheresis Market by Phase (Phase I, II, III), Service Type (Laboratory, Analytical Testing, Patient Recruitment, Protocol Designing), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology), and Application (Vaccine, mAbs, CGT) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 73.2 billion by 2028 from USD 48.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The global clinical trials market is growing owing to factors such as increased R&D spending, increasing outsourcing of R&D operations, and an increase in clinical trials conducted globally. In addition to this, the growing biosimilars and biologics development and launches, increasing demand for specialized testing services, and emerging Asian markets also offer lucrative growth opportunities for players operating in the market. The market growth could be hampered by a lack of qualified professionals to conduct clinical trials in line with the regulatory guidelines.



In this report, the overall leukapheresis market is divided into the leukapheresis products market and the Leukopaks Market. The leukapheresis products Market is classified into segments including type, application, end user, and region, and the leukopaks Market is classified into segments such as type, indication, end user, and region.



The disposables segment accounted for the larger share of the leukapheresis products market.



By type, the leukapheresis products market can be segmented into devices and disposables. The disposables segment occupied a larger share of the leukapheresis products market in 2022. The disposables used in leukapheresis procedures are products used to access blood vessels and store blood components, replacement fluids, and anticoagulants to prevent blood from clotting in the process. Disposables are used for both automated blood collection and therapeutic leukapheresis. They include apheresis catheters, needle sets, centrifuge bowls, tubing sets/pipeline systems, collection bags, and various solutions such as saline, anticoagulants, media, columns, filters, and cell separation kits.



The mobilized leukopaks segment dominated the leukopaks market based on type.



By type, the leukopaks market is categorized into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. The mobilized leukopaks segment dominated the leukopaks market in 2022. Mobilized leukopaks are mainly used in preclinical and clinical research in a variety of fields, including cancer immunotherapy, cell therapy, and regenerative medicine. Charles River Laboratories (US), Discovery Life Sciences (US), StemExpress (US), BioIVT (US), and Caltag Medsystems (UK) are some of the major players offering mobilized leukopaks for research and clinical applications.



North American region dominated the Leukapheresis market with the largest market share.



The Leukapheresis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America reported the largest share of the Leukapheresis market in 2022. The incidence and prevalence of leukemia are increasing in North America, due to factors such as environmental pollution, exposure to radiation, and unhealthy lifestyle habits. This is driving the demand for leukapheresis products, which are used to treat leukemia.



Key Players:



Key players in the leukapheresis products market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Macopharma SA (France), and Miltenyi Biotec (Germany). Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are Discovery Life Sciences (US), StemExpress, LLC (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Caltag Medsystems Limited (UK), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), and ZenBio (US). These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, business expansions, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the Leukapheresis market.



