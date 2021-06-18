Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2021 -- The report "Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Columns, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech) – Global Forecast to 2026?, the global leukapheresis products market is projected to reach USD 91 million by 2026 from USD 61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



The leukopaks market is expected to reach USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.9%.



Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes. The increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia and growing demand for leukopaks for research applications are some of the factors driving the growth of these markets. However, the high cost of therapeutic leukapheresis andc cellular therapies, stringent donor recruitment criteria, and long procedural time for leukapheresis are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Growth Driver: Increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia;



Globally, the incidence of leukemia has risen significantly. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, there will be an estimated 61,090 new cases of leukemia in the US. It is also estimated that there will be an estimated 23,660 deaths in 2021 due to leukemia in the US. The incidence rate of leukemia in children has increased by 1% year-on-year from 2008 to 2020. It can be inferred that the rising incidence of hyperleukocytic leukemia will drive the number of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures conducted in the coming years and, thereby, support the growth of the leukapheresis market.



The leukapheresis disposables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market



Based on type, the leukapheresis products market is segmented into leukapheresis disposables and leukaphersis devices. The large share of the leukapheresis disposables segment can be attributed to the recurrent use of disposables during leukapheresis procedures, increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the collection of leukopaks and isolated PBMCs from leukopaks for research applications, and the increasing adoption of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures.



The research applications segment expected to grow at highest CAGR in the leukapheresis products market in the forecast period



Based on application, the leukapheresis products market is segmented into research and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the leukapheresis products market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of cell-based immunotherapies and leukapheresis-derived primary cells in drug development.



Geographical View in-detailed:



The leukapheresis and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of leukoreduced plasma and leukoreduced RBCs, growing adoption of leukopaks as a source of primary cells for research applications, increasing number of clinical trials for the development of CAR T-cell therapy using leukopaks.



Global Key Leaders:



Key players in the leukapheresis products and leukopaks market: Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Macopharma SA (France), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (China), MEDICA S.p.A (Italy), PuriBlood Medical Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), and Beijing ZKSK Technology Co. Ltd. (China).



Some prominent players in the leukapheresis products market are Charles River Laboratories (US), AllCells, LLC (US), StemExpress, LLC. (US), Caltag Medsystems Limited (UK), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), ZenBio (US), Precision for Medicine (US), BioIVT (US), Discovery Life Sciences (US), and Intelligent Tissue Group (US).