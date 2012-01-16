New Pharmaceuticals market report from Markets and Markets: "Leukemia Therapeutics Market (2010-2020) (Acute/Chronic lymphocytic leukemia & Acute/Chronic myeloid leukemia) Pipeline forecast & Market forecast in G8 countries"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- Leukemia is the type of blood cancer and the ninth most common one in males. It accounts for almost 0.0148% of all the men and 0.009% of all the women worldwide. The leukemia market is segmented into four types; namely acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myeloid leukemia. The market was dominated by chronic myeloid leukemia in 2010. However, in 2020, the market is expected to be equally dominated by acute lymphocytic leukemia and chronic myeloid leukemia.
This report studies the market from 2010 to 2020 covering 29 major regimens and single drugs (off-patent and pipeline) for leukemia treatment. The growing population of leukemia is an impetus for the growth of the market. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% from 2015 to 2020. North America was the major contributor to this market; accounting for 61.95% of the total sales of leukemia drugs in 2010; whereas Gleevec was the major drug accounting for 55.48% of the total sales of leukemia drugs in 2010. Leukemia is still an area with high unmet need for early diagnosis and limited treatment options in this area.
The report studies 19 existing regimens and single drugs for leukemia market. Currently, there are about ten major drugs in pipeline for leukemia; which are expecting a market launch by 2012-2014; Talon Therapeutics Inc submitted new drug application to FDA for Marqibo in July 2011, leading to its market launch by 2012.
Quizartinib will be launched in the market in 2012 by Ambit Biosciences Inc (U.S.) on receiving fast track designation approval from the FDA in 2010. The drug is expected to be priced at $21,129 for patients who take them annually.
Players are implementing various growth strategies in the market to gain a competitive edge. New product launches, product pipelines, agreements and collaborations, clinical trials, and acquisitions were some of the major strategies adopted by the players from January 2008 to September 2011.
Pipeline drugs form a major growth strategy in the global leukemia therapeutics market accounting for 28% share between January 2008 and September 2011, followed by approvals with a 25% share, and agreements and collaborations with 24% share.
Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genmab A/S, Celgene Corporation, and Biogen Idec rule the present market for leukemia drugs; whereas Ambit Bioscience & Pfizer are expected to capture major share of the market by 2020.
Scope of the report
This leukemia therapeutics market research report evaluates the leukemia drugs market with respect to the current and pipeline drugs and regimens. The report analyzes geography; forecasting revenue, and trends in each of the following submarkets:
Chemotherapy regimens
Hyper-CVAD
CALGB 8811 regimen
Linker regimen
FC regimen
