Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research Leukemia Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Strong Late-stage Pipeline to Sustain Branded Drugs' Major Market Share which provides insights into leukemia therapeutics market until 2018 for four major indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



Browse : Leukemia Therapeutics Market to 2018



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major leukemia indications including acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute myelocytic leukemia (AML) and chronic myelocytic leukemia (CML). The report examines the global leukemia diseases treatment usage patterns. In addition, the geographical distribution of leukemia therapeutics and markets across the US, the top five countries of Europe and in Japan are provided in the report. The report also includes insights into the leukemia therapeutics R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape including major players in the leukemia therapeutics market. Finally, the report also includes analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) and licensing agreements that took place in leukemia therapeutics market.



In 2011, the leukemia therapeutics market for four major leukemia indications was estimated at $4.0 billion, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0% since 2004. GBI Research forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2011 and 2018 to reach to $7.6 billion by 2018. The four indications covered are treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML). The historic growth in major markets such as the US, the top five countries of Europe and Japan were driven mainly by the increasing prevalence and prescription population as well as launch of newer brands such as Sprycel, Tasigna, Clolar and Arranon with no major patent expirations. The US was the leading market with an estimated sales value of $1.8 billion in 2011 and an approximate share of 44.3%.



The US market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2011 and 2018 to record sales value of $3.5 billion in 2018. The top five countries of Europe together contributed to sales worth $1.5 billion in 2011, accounting for an approximate share of 37.9%. The top five countries of Europe are expected to record sales worth $3.1 billion by the year 2018, at a CAGR of 10.3%. Japan, in 2011, contributed $720m to the global market increasing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2004. It accounts for an approximate share of 17.8%. Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2011 and 2018, the market is expected to record sales worth $1.1 billion by 2018.



Scope



- Data and analysis on the leukemia therapeutics market in the leading geographies of the world the US, Japan, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain

- Annualized market data for the leukemia therapeutics market from 2004 to 2011, with forecasts to 2018

- Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market size, market share, annual cost of therapy, sales volume and treatment usage patterns such as disease population, treatment seeking population, diagnosis population and prescription population

- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market

- The competitive landscape of the global leukemia therapeutics market including top companies benchmarking. The key companies studied in this report are Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Genzyme Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS) and Eisai Co., Ltd.

- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that took place in 2009 and 2011 in the leukemia therapeutics market.



Browse All GBI Research Reports



Reasons to buy



- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.

- Build effective strategies to launch their pipeline products by identifying potential geographies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that might fill their portfolio gaps.

- Develop key strategic initiatives by studying the key strategies of top competitors.

- Device a more tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers and market potential of each indication.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the geographic markets poised for strong growth.

- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying new target mechanisms which can produce first-in-class molecules which are safer and more efficacious.



Browse Report : http://www.researchmoz.us/leukemia-therapeutics-market-to-2018-strong-late-stage-pipeline-to-sustain-branded-drugs-major-market-share-report.html