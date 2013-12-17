Level 2 Fitness Instructor Course Sale Now at Distance Education Academy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Distance Education Academy is now marketing the Level 2 Fitness Instructor Course with a discount when enrolling in the online class. Students may study at his or her own pace and schedule, whether day or night. Unlike traditional educational settings, the materials and manual are available through email or mail. There are lectures provided by professors to explain and reinforce the lessons on various topics.



The course is challenging for active and health conscience adults wanting to receive certification as a trainer or gym instructor. People who have memberships with fitness and health gyms & spas will discover the benefits of becoming a professional mentor. Instructors can earn on average £17,000 and up annually. The Level 2 Fitness Instructor Course offers all the necessary skills and training to start a lucrative career.



After the course, students may register to receive certification as REPS (Register of Exercise Professions). Gyms and health spas across the world hire certified instructors and trainers to help clients with exercising and body building. The Sports and Fitness field is broad with plenty of opportunities to travel the world and train professionals for competitions. Enroll in the Level 2 Fitness Instructor Course today and become a registered REPS.



A spokesperson said, “Learn about the safety of using equipment and the anatomy of the physical body. Fitness instructors make sure that clients receive the proper support performing exercise routines with gym machinery.”



About Distance Education Academy

Distance Education Academy is a virtual institution offering quality courses in over twenty fields. To learn more about their enrollment requirements and low-cost subjects, visit online or call 0800 97 888 43.