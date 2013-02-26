Level Salon Studio Named Pearland's Business of the Week in Houston Chronicle

Pearland, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Level Salon Studio proudly announces they have been chosen as Pearland's Business of the Week by the Houston Chronicle. According to Jody Sasser, master hairstylist and owner of the salon, the knowledge shared by the stylists and quiet, relaxing atmosphere are two reasons contributing to the salon being awarded this designation.



Experts project the hair care industry brings in $40 billion dollars every year. "Sadly, many consumers lack the knowledge needed to properly care for their hair and don't understand the benefits of growing their hair longer and stronger," Jody Sasser of Level Salon Studio states. "The right information gives the client an advantage when it comes to obtaining healthy hair women strive for. Our staff provides information on proper hair care while explaining the benefits of longer, stronger hair."



"We work to ensure clients look and feel their best by creating looks that not only complement their lifestyles, but build self esteem and confidence. My specialties include short pixie-cuts along with mid to long layered bobs. It's all a matter of what the client feels comfortable with when visiting our black hair salon houston."



Many find all-day salon trips don't fit into their schedule. "When visiting Level Salon Studio, this isn't of concern as we work to get clients in and out in a timely manner. Conversations revolve around trending topics and the cozy, intimate atmosphere in our hair salon pearland welcomes all. We want clients to feel comfortable when in the salon," Ms. Sasser goes on to say. "When they leave, they feel valued, inspired and loved and this feeling continues for some time."



The Internet plays a large role in the success of Level Salon Studio. When one is searching for a black hair salon pearland in Pearland, Level Salon Studio is easy to find, giving clients a sense of relief. "We work to make our clients' lives easier in every way," Ms. Sasser states.



About Level Salon Studio

At the early age of 13, Jody Sasser discovered a passion for hair and a desire to become a salon owner. Throughout the middle and high school years, Jody styled her neighborhood friends in her mother's kitchen and, upon graduating from high school, she attended Jayas Beauty College. After obtaining her Cosmetologist License in June of 2000, Jody continued perfecting her craft by participating in continuing education classes and attending hair shows and seminars. Making use of what she had learned and continued to learn she achieved the level of Master Hairstylist and opened Level Salon Studio, the result of her hard work and dedication. With more than ten years of experience in the salon industry, Jody has established herself as one of Pearland's best salon professionals and hair stylists while providing the best education to her clients about healthy hair care. Anyone looking for a great hairstylist need look no further than Jody Sasser and Level Salon Studio as she will be in good hands.