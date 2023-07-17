Leverage AI in HR Recruitment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2023 -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to be transformative for HR recruitment - in many organisations it already is. Recruitment and talent management are being revolutionised by this technology, often in unexpected and welcome ways. For those enterprises looking to drive success it has a lot of potential. If you remain unconvinced - or are ready to be inspired - these are some of the areas where leveraging AI in HR recruitment can potentially make the biggest difference.



- Sourcing and screening candidates. Any task that requires a large time commitment, and is resource-heavy, when completed manually can be significantly improved by leveraging AI. Resume parsing algorithms and intelligent search algorithms can optimise these processes and make them much more efficient. For example, AI can match relevant skills and qualifications with job requirements and analyse large data sources to pick out potential passive candidates.



- Intelligent Applicant Tracking Systems. These systems are not new but the AI-enhanced version is. Data can be analysed quickly and the AI is able to make predictions about which candidates are going to be the best fit and even how those candidates are likely to perform. Recruitment workflow can be streamlined and automated, whether that is scheduling interviews or more effectively handling candidate communication.



- Individual learning and development. By leveraging AI, learning and development programmes can be personalised and made a more adaptive experience with training content that is not only appropriate but much more engaging. Tracking and providing real time feedback are also part of the process with an AI-enabled system. This type of approach allows a business to clearly identify the learning needs of employees and tailor plans so that people actually get the support they need. Feeling valued and supported like this can only lead to more engagement with a business and more loyalty to it too.



- Performance management. The analysis function of AI can be invaluable in response to deriving insights, identifying patterns and trends, as well as focusing on key areas for employee development. This ultimately leads to evaluations that are more data-driven and so more accurate and objective.



[How the company does something relevant to the topic]. The use of AI in any field always throws up ethical questions - that rightly need to be considered - as well as a discussion around inclusion. Diversity, equity and inclusion are all taken very seriously at Leathwaite, as the company is committed to driving positive change, in the business and on a global level. Key to the culture at Leathwaite is an environment where difference is embraced, valued and celebrated and where everyone feels comfortable to be themselves. Building diverse teams is something that leadership has made a priority - and which also ripples out into client companies. There are so many benefits to more diverse and inclusive teams today and many enterprises have made this a priority as a result. Helping clients to build diverse teams that are representative of society, and highly beneficial to the business, is a big part of what Leathwaite does.



[How the company carries out the particular service/product]. HR Recruitment is an area of expertise at Leathwaite. The team understands just how much HR leaders have a role to play in helping businesses to transform - and perform better. Securing the best and brightest human capital talent is vital for any organisation looking to expand and that's why the team at Leathwaite regularly works with CEOs, Boards and HR leaders to ensure that this happens. When it comes to addressing critical business challenges, it's the HR team that is often at the heart of how an organisation responds and the strategic value of these leaders is something that is increasingly recognised, business-wide. Whether that is ensuring that the business is built from resilient and high performing people, or implementing diversity and inclusion at all levels, HR leaders are the driving force in this positive change. Leathwaite consultants are based in global locations, including Europe, Asia and North America, helping organisations of all sizes to recruit roles including Chief HR Officers and Chief People Officers.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



To find out more information about executive recruitment visit https://www.Leathwaite.com



Leathwaite are specialists in executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services around the world. To find out more information about the different Leathwaite services visit https://www.leathwaite.com/services/



- For any media enquiries please contact Jasmin Curtiss at Leathwaite – +1 917 710 6304.

- For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite at https://www.Leathwaite.com/contact



- For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com.

- As the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions, Leathwaite deliver an interconnected range of talent, business intelligence and advisory services from our strategically placed global offices.