Crowdfund Texas Conference Selects Leverage PR as Agency of Record for Groundbreaking Event

The Crowdfund Texas Conference (http://crowdfundtx.com), scheduled to take place on January 8, 2013 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Austin, has signed industry-leading public relations firm Leverage PR to spearhead communications efforts preceding the event. The conference will be hosted by Chris Camillo, a super angel investor and producer of upcoming documentary "Crowd of Angels," in association with the Crowdfunding Professional Association and Startup Texas, a region of the National Startup America Organization.



This preeminent event will bring finance industry experts together for in-depth discussions regarding the impact of debt- and equity-based Crowdfunding on venture capital and private equity. Although final SEC rules have yet to be published, equity Crowdfunding has garnered substantial attention from investors and the press. The JOBS Act passed this year allows small businesses to solicit investment from both accredited and unaccredited investors in the future.



"Each member of our account team at Leverage PR has taken it upon themselves to develop and maintain a high level of understanding into our company's emerging industry vertical,” says Camillo. “This enables them to deliver on my PR goals in an efficient manner similar to that which I would expect from a well-informed and trusted member of my own team. Leverage PR’s connections in the Crowdfunding space make it a natural fit to promote this event."



The conference will enable entrepreneurs, investors, incubators, accelerators and financial advisors to leverage new social investment platforms and network with leading Crowdfunding experts. The full-day event will feature educational meetings hosted by the world’s leading Crowdfunding experts.



“We look forward to representing Crowdfund Texas and this milestone event,” says Joy Schoffler, principal at Leverage PR. “Austin is the perfect location to host a conference exploring this innovative new funding mechanism. In today’s economy, both existing small businesses and new startups are looking for alternative funding avenues to jumpstart their companies.”



Camillo will also be filming speakers and conducting attendee interviews with leaders in the startup and investment community for the Crowd of Angels documentary that follows the men and women who led the fight to legalize Crowdfunding in the U.S.



A complete list of event speakers is available at http://crowdfundtx.com/#speakers. Open tickets available for purchase will be extremely limited. For more information on event sponsorship and ticketing, please email info@crowdfundtx.com.



About Leverage PR

Leverage PR is a public relations and social media marketing firm with offices in Bellevue, Wash. and Austin, Texas that specializes in helping high-growth technology companies, financial services firms and dynamic thought leaders achieve their business objectives. With a background in launching successful startups and raising capital, the firm understands the challenges and opportunities companies face and how to produce results in an ever-changing environment. In addition to its full-service public relations packages, the company provides PR training and PR-on-demand (DIY) services. More information can be found at leverage-pr.com or by calling (512) 271-9489.