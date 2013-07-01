Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors Names Leverage PR as Public Relations Agency of Record

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors http://www.amaaonline.org the premier organization comprised of 900 middle-market mergers and acquisition professionals in 25 countries, announced today it has retained full-service public relations firm Leverage PR (http://www.leverage-pr.com) to serve as its national agency of record. Leverage PR will assist the Alliance in showcasing the expertise of its unparalleled membership, promoting its industry-leading semiannual conferences, and expanding its reputation as the leading authority in the middle market.



In an effort to better connect companies with capital to maximize business value worldwide, the Alliance chose to enlist Leverage PR’s services due to its team members’ years of experience in the financial, technology and related industries. Leverage PR’s responsibilities will include delivering public relations strategies across all media, assisting with media relations activities, supporting social media initiatives, and identifying thought-leadership opportunities.



“We were impressed by Leverage PR’s roster of clients across various fields and their experience in the financial space in particular,” said Alliance Founder Michael Nall, who has more than 20 years of experience in the mergers and acquisitions sector. “Our members are comprised of the best of the best in the middle market M&A industry, and our organization continually strives to recognize, celebrate, and publicly broadcast the expertise of its members and expand thought leadership and networking opportunities to them. As the middle market continues growing, the resources we can provide will become more and more critical.”



The organization is gearing up for its 15th annual summer conference to be held in Chicago July 9-11, and recently announced its popular Thought Leader of the Year Award will be a stand-alone, sponsored event honoring the most forward-thinking member who has made significant, value-adding contributions to the middle market. Eight prestigious honorees have been previously named Thought Leaders of the Year.



“When it comes to growing the economy and creating sustainable, high-paying jobs, the middle market plays a critical part. The majority of media and political attention is given to small, “mom-and-pop” shops and multi-national corporations, leaving much of the public unaware of the opportunity that this sector of the market holds,” said Joy Schoffler, principal of Leverage PR. “We are thrilled to work with such a forward-thinking organization to bring more focus in on middle market company needs, challenges and success stories.”



The Alliance is the leading forerunner in driving higher standards of excellence in thought leadership, research & case studies, advocacy of new business concepts and promoting intellectual capital through published bodies of work—adding value and insights to the historically under served middle market. For more information please contact Diane Niederman at dniederman@amaaonline.org.



About the Alliance of Merger and Acquisition Advisors

Formed in 1998, the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors is the international voice for more than 900 middle-market M&A professionals across 25 countries, helping middle-market companies increase their valuation and maintain an “investment grade” status for credible financial institutions and investors. The Alliance is the leading authority and credentialing body for middle market investment, and merger & acquisition (M&A) advisory and transaction professionals. The Alliance has published a leading “must-have” resource for any professional in the investment banking and business consulting M&A profession, titled “The Middle Market M&A,” available at http://www.middlemarketma.com. Written by leading M&A experts, the book is based on the material behind the organization’s first-of-its-kind professional training and credentialing program, the “Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor” (CM&AA).



About Leverage PR

Leverage PR is a full-service public relations firm located in Austin, TX that delivers strategic planning, media relations and communications strategies to companies within the financial, legal, and technology industries. With more than fifty years’ collective experience in securities, investor relations, legal, banking and finance within both traditional and alternative financial markets, Leverage PR’s team possesses a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing clients giving them the ability to communicate angles and opportunities that others may miss. In addition to their full-service public relations packages, they offer CrowdBuilder, a small business PR technology platform that helps businesses build their crowd of customers, investors and fans in as little as six weeks. More information can be found at http://www.leverage-pr.com and http://www.crowdbuilder.co or by calling 512-271-9489.