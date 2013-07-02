Award-Winning Crowdfunding Platform Invested.In Names Leverage PR as Public Relations Agency of Record

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Invested.In (http://invested.in), a technology company that specializes in custom-designed crowdfunding platforms and social fundraising, formally announced the hiring of Leverage PR (www.leverage-pr.com) to serve as its national agency of record. Invested.In was recently named “Best Marketplace Platform for Funding” by the Los Angeles Venture Association.



To date, Leverage PR has made strategic business introductions for Invested.In with high-profile influencers in the entrepreneurial sector and secured earned coverage in a variety of business, trade, and top-tier publications, including The Washington Post, VentureBeat, Upstart Business Journal, Business News Daily, and others. Invested.In was additionally named as one of the “Top 10 Crowdfunding Sites for Fundraising” on Forbes.com.



Leverage PR will help Invested.In to gain widespread recognition of its fundraising portal, which offers a unique suite of services and products designed to meet individual and enterprise business needs. The agency has a successful track record of increasing the profiles of many individuals and companies within the crowdfunding and entrepreneurial communities. Invested.In is positioning itself to be the crowdfunding platform of choice for businesses once the crowdfunding provisions of last year’s JOBS Act are implemented.



“Selecting a public relations firm can be a difficult choice," said Alon Goren, CEO and founder of Invested.In. "Leverage PR has an outstanding reputation working with crowdfunding platforms and understands how to reach our audience and attract a crowd."



Invested.In has already established itself as an innovative player in the social fundraising sphere, bolstered by the announcement of its commission-free GoodCleanFund platform, which will enable registered non-profits to use its platform free of charge. Goren sees even greater potential for expanding his company’s reach once equity crowdfunding comes online.



The platform differentiates itself by offering customization of the entire fundraising experience, an important feature for many businesses with an already established brand. Invested.In’s specialized features, such as “drag and drop” setup options, will allow users to set up their campaigns quickly while managing and owning the entire process.



InvestedIn also offers features such as a Google Analytics tracking system and a smart phone app which can track fundraising efforts. Services also include the ability to track how changes made to a campaign’s website can impact fundraising efforts, a critical feature for marketing managers that fulfills a need in the online fundraising marketplace.



“Leverage PR focuses on working with innovators in the financial and technology sectors. When we met the InvestedIn team and saw how their product would help both organizations with social causes and businesses seeking capitalization, we knew they had a win,” said Joy Schoffler, principal of Leverage PR. “It is an honor to help them show the world their cause as well."



“We believe that publicity plays an important role in helping us reach our overall goal. We strive to help individuals and organizations raise funds at a more affordable price with customizable campaigns,” added Goren. “We’re more than pleased with the recognition and opportunities we’ve received in a short amount of time with Leverage PR’s help.”



About Invested.In

Invested.In is a technology startup that specializes in social fundraising and crowdfunding, offering a suite of services and products designed to meet the needs of social enterprises and individuals. Invested.In’s enterprise platforms offer reward, donation and pre-sales models, equity crowdfunding and lending applications. Invested.In’s branded portals offer a customizable and fully branded fundraising page and URL, a robust administration control portal, sign-up automation, user data downloads, group e-mail distribution and social media integration.



About Leverage PR

Leverage PR is a full-service public relations firm located in Austin, TX that delivers strategic planning, media relations and communications strategies to companies within the financial, legal, and technology industries. With more than fifty years’ collective experience in securities, investor relations, legal, banking and finance within both traditional and alternative financial markets, Leverage PR’s team possesses a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing clients giving them the ability to communicate angles and opportunities that others may miss. In addition to their full-service public relations packages, they offer CrowdBuilder, a small business PR technology platform that helps businesses build their crowd of customers, investors and fans in as little as six weeks. More information can be found at www.leverage-pr.com and www.crowdbuilder.co or by calling 512-271-9489.