LeverageTech.com.au Explains Why SAP Business One Is a Revolutionary Business Management Platform

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- A good business management platform can completely revolutionize a company. Business management platforms are designed to simplify all aspects of running a business, from assigning tasks to employees to managing inventory and sales figures. SAP Business One is one of the most popular business management platforms in Australia.



At LeverageTech.com.au, visitors can learn what makes SAP Business One such a powerful business management platform. The LeverageTech.com.au website explains the advantages of SAP “B1” along with tips and tricks for getting the most out of the popular business platform.



LeverageTech.com.au promises that SAP B1 will manage all aspects of a business’s growth from a single simple platform. This system is designed to manage all the tasks involved with the day-to-day operations of a business, including:



-Accounts

-CRM

-Purchasing

-Service management

-Inventory

-MRP



Furthermore, the site explains that the platform is tailored to the specific needs of the client and expertly integrated around the way the business already operates. As a spokesperson for LeverageTech.com.au explains, transitioning to SAP B1 is designed to be as easy as possible:



“While SAP Business One is designed to be a revolutionary business management platform, transitioning to the platform isn’t nearly as difficult as many business owners think. Instead, our SAP B1 specialists work hard to make the process as straightforward as possible with a minimal number of complications. We tailor the platform to a business’s specific needs instead of forcing a business to adapt to something new.”



At LeverageTech.com.au, visitors can learn about the specific solutions offered by Leverage Technologies and SAP Business One. Leverage Technologies is a Gold Partner of SAP, making the company a certified SAP B1 specialist.



Along with answering common questions about SAP B1, the LeverageTech.com.au website features demonstration videos for the specific ways in which businesses can use the platform, including everything from inventory counting demonstrations to sales opportunity management videos.



And as the Leverage Technologies spokesperson explains, this information is constantly being updated:



“We are very proud of our SAP B1 blog, which features regularly-updated information, tips, and tricks about using the popular business platform to its full potential. We encourage our SAP B1 clients to check the blog regularly to learn how to use the platform to grow a business.”



Business owners who are interested in integrating SAP Business One into their business’s future can view specific SAP B1 solutions at the LeverageTech.com.au website or call 1300 045 046 to talk to a company representative today.



Whether seeking tips and tricks for an existing SAP Business One platform or interesting in optimizing a business’s management platform for the first time, LeverageTech.com.au aims to simplify the way businesses operate with world-class software and expert SAP Business One specialists.



About LeverageTech.com.au

LeverageTech.com.au is a SAP Gold Partner that offers specialized SAP Business One services to companies throughout Australia. SAP Business One is a business management platform that helps businesses manage accounts, CRM, purchasing, service management, MRP, inventory, and more. For more information, please visit: http://leveragetech.com.au