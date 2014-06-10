Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Narayan Laksham, founder and CEO of Ultriva, Inc., a leading supply chain execution software company, discussed in the company blog how Ultriva can easily integrate with Oracle EBS. Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) is a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of business applications for the enterprise. Ultriva solutions integrate Oracle EBS, quickly and cost effectively. This effectively leverages and extends the investments manufacturing firms have made in Oracle. Ultriva has identified, designed, tested, and deployed all of the standard interfaces required to bring the system up to speed, bring it online, and feed information to the Oracle ERP system. Ultriva is a validated Oracle Gold Partner.



Manufacturing companies can extend existing business systems to accomplish one or more of the following:



-Gain End to End Supply Chain Visibility (E2ESCV)

-Reduce your lead time by moving to a Demand Driven Manufacturing model

-Build trust in your supply chain through collaboration with suppliers and customers

-Migrate to electronic Kanban replenishment with suppliers for having the right part at the right place

-Increase your customer service levels by moving to consumption driven replenishment with your customers – OEMs, Distributors or Retailers.



Laksham noted, “Ultriva has achieved broad acceptance. We count dozens of the world’s leading manufacturers in our customer base. We are deployed at over 200 plants in over 20 countries. More than 8500 suppliers collaborate with their customers over Ultriva on a daily basis. Realize your supply chain goals utilizing and extending your Oracle EBS.”



To read the entire blog, go to: http://web.ultriva.com/ultriva-blog/bid/101652/Leveraging-Investments-in-Oracle-EBS-with-Ultriva-Lean-Suite.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495