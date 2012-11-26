Levinter & Levinter Personal Injury Lawyers Experience to Protect Victim's Rights

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Levinter & Levinter Personal Injury Lawyers is announcing publicly today of its 90 year milestone of being a trusted and respectable Toronto injury law firm.



According to Benjamin Levinter, media contact, and son of Isadore Levinter, who founded the firm back in 1921, "As a firm, we have taken on some of the largest cases in the country such as the $4.4 million dollars we settled on for a vehicle injury that left our client with nerve damage as well as injuries to the neck. Of course, sometimes it is not about how large of a settlement our client can receive, but it is to make an example so that no one else is injured in a senseless accident such as a slip and fall."



The website the law offices provides is a mega resource site for potential clients and the practice areas the team takes on includes car accidents, airplane crashes, dental and medical malpractice, spinal and brain injuries, wrongful death law suits, and many others. Having handled some of the largest cases in Canada, the firm welcomes both large and small cases since they are experts at taking on some of the largest insurance companies in the nation.



What about payment and costs that the firm charges? "One of the best aspects of our attorneys is when any one of us take on a personal injury case, there is no fees until we win the case. This means if for some reason a case is not one, the client would owe us nothing. Naturally, we want to be paid but we also want want to be the attorneys that people turn to for all their civil litigation enquiries", Mr. Levinter added.



All of the attorneys at Levinter & Levinter are trained in personal law with experience to back it up. "Civil litigation which is personal injuries is all that the firm does. What's more, we're excited that we have expanded and potential clients can find offices located in Toronto, Whitby, and Bulington. This makes it more convenient for potential clients to meet with one of our expert staff members", Mr. Levinter concluded.



About Levinter & Levinter Personal Injury Lawyers

Levinter & Levinter Personal Injury Lawyers was started in 1921 by Isadore Levinter. He was very successful in helping those that had personal injuries and later Benjamin Levinter, his son joined the firm after college and passing the bar exams. Since this time, the law offices have recruited some of the best lawyers in the field of personal injury law so that clients could expect that the firm would get the best settlement possible for their case. Since the early days, the firm has had some of the best personal injury lawyers in Toronto.