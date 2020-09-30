New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The Global Levulinic Acid Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Levulinic Acid industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



The global levulinic acid market is expected to reach USD 61.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Levulinic acid is a very versatile chemical that finds usage in several end-use industries attributed to its application as food & feed additive, fertilizer, fungicide, plasticizer, coating, and antifreeze, among others. Agriculture is the primary user of levulinic acid.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are GF Biochemicals, Avantium NV, DuPont, Hebei Shijiazhuang Worldwide Furfural & Furfuryl Alcohol Furan Resin Co. Ltd., Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biofine Technology LLC, Segetis, Shanghai Apple Flavor & Fragrance Co. Ltd., Hebei Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yancheng China Flavor Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sigmachem Corporation, and Anhui Herman Impex Co Ltd., among others.



The Levulinic Acid industry is segmented into:



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Acid Hydrolysis

Biofine



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Food Additives

Cosmetics

Plasticizers

Others



Regional Outlook of Levulinic Acid Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Levulinic Acid market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Levulinic Acid Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Levulinic Acid sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Levulinic Acid industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Levulinic Acid industry

Analysis of the Levulinic Acid market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Levulinic Acid Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Levulinic Acid industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



