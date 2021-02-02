New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The Levulinic Acid Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% in terms of value from USD 29.9 Million in 2019 to reach USD 61.2 Million by 2027. Reports and Data has added a new informative research report titled Global Levulinic Acid Market report to its ever-expanding database, which provides an in-depth assessment of the challenges and growth prospects faced by the Levulinic Acid industry currently and a futuristic outlook for the same. The report aims to help the participants, companies, and readers understand the market scenario thoroughly, along with the problems or hurdles they might potentially face over the coming years. Levulinic acid is a very versatile chemical that finds usage in several end-use industries attributed to its application as food & feed additive, fertilizer, fungicide, plasticizer, coating, and antifreeze, among others. Agriculture is the primary user of levulinic acid. The growing occurrence of plant and crop diseases are driving the growth of the market. Diseases are a significant source of crop and plant damage, which may be caused by several plant pathogenic organisms.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Levulinic Acid industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Levulinic Acid market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Levulinic Acid market.



The research report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the existing and projected market scenario to offer estimations of the anticipated growth rate of the industry vertical over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Moreover, the report also offers key solutions and methodologies to help the companies and readers overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.



The market is further segmented into product types offered in the market and their application spectrum along with key geographical regions where the market has established substantial footing and comprehensive competitive analysis.



The key companies profiled in the report include:

GF Biochemicals, Avantium NV, DuPont, Hebei Shijiazhuang Worldwide Furfural & Furfuryl Alcohol Furan Resin Co. Ltd., Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biofine Technology LLC, Segetis, Shanghai Apple Flavor & Fragrance Co. Ltd., Hebei Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yancheng China Flavor Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sigmachem Corporation, and Anhui Herman Impex Co Ltd., among others.



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Acid Hydrolysis

Biofine



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Food Additives

Cosmetics

Plasticizers

Others



Regional Analysis of the Levulinic Acid Market:

The report offers a comprehensive regional bifurcation of the key regions included in the Levulinic Acid market along with production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export analysis, revenue contribution, market share and size, volume and value, and the operations of the key players located in each key regions. Along with this, the report also offers an estimated year-on-year growth rate of all the regions and their key countries along with total revenue generated by each region during the entirety of the forecast timeline (2020-2027).



The regional analysis of the Levulinic Acid industry assesses the following crucial geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Landscape:

Competitive analysis of the Levulinic Acid industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



Market Drivers

Fungi are the leading reason for crop loss across the globe. Diseases often have a substantial economic impact on quality and yield; hence disease management is an indispensable component of production for most crops. Growing demand for green chemicals, such as levulinic acid for the making of high-performance bio-based plasticizers, is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years. Plasticizers made from levulinic acid provide excellent performance in applications, such as in rapid fusers for PVC uses.



Regional Landscape

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.5% in the forecast period, attributed to the surging demand for levulinic acid in agricultural and cosmetics products in countries including India, China, and Indonesia. Additionally, the levulinic acid derivatives find usage as constituents in cosmetic products like lipsticks and makeup removers.



In conclusion, the Levulinic Acid market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Levulinic Acid market.



Radical Features of the Levulinic Acid Market Report:

Valuable insights into the Levulinic Acid market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Levulinic Acid industry



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Levulinic Acid Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Levulinic Acid Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for levulinic acid from the agricultural sector

4.2.2.2. Growing demand in the production of PVC

4.2.2.3. Increasing R&D activities

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Levulinic Acid Market By Technology Insights & Trends



Continued…..



