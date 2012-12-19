Levy & Associates Launches Application for Apple and Droid

Lathrup Village, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Levy & Associates, a full-service tax help, accounting and audit defense firm, today announced the launch of a new mobile application designed to work with Android and Apple products. Through the app, clients can now access tax help, no matter where they are. Bringing clients great value in tax resolution, accounting and tax help services and audit defense, Levy & Associates’ professionals provide one-stop service for all of money management needs.



“We are delighted to launch this new Apple and Droid-compatible app for our clients,” said Lawrence Levy, founder and CEO, Levy & Associates. “When dealing with tax help, it is important for clients to stay in constant contact with their accounting professional and stay on top of the latest developments in the tax industry, and our application will allow them to do that.”



The new Levy & Associates app provides users with features such as immediate notifications of important information concerning the firm’s tax help products and services, and direct access to the firm’s videos and RSS feed. Users will also be able to benefit from exclusive IRS tax help specials and offers made public only through the mobile app. Using the app, clients can also search for one of the many Levy & Associates tax help locations and use their phone's GPS, to easily locate a near-by office.



Levy & Associates is among the few tax help firms to offer clients the ease and convenience of a mobile app. The Levy & Associates app is free and can be downloaded via the iTunes store or Google Play store. Emphasizing the importance of customer service in tax help, Levy & Associates is committed to taking great care of personal and corporate clients, as well as their finances.



For additional information about Levy & Associates tax help, visit http://www.levytaxhelp.com, or call 1-877-346-4726.



About Levy & Associates

Levy Tax was founded in the 1960s. Over the years, the conventional accounting aspect of the firm grew and also a need for a specialized service -- what is called “tax trouble” --became prevalent in the early 1990s. Lawrence Levy formed a firm, Levy & Associates, Inc., in the 1990s that represented taxpayers (both corporate and personal) with the IRS and State of Michigan, regarding their delinquent tax liabilities and filings. Levy & Associates, Inc. expanded its services to the east coast of Florida in 2002. As the business continued to grow, Lawrence formed another entity, The Levy Group, Inc., which offers services across the nation.