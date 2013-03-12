Levy Tax's Lawrence Levy to Do Radio Show in South Florida on Saturday

Lathrup Village, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Levy Tax, a leading tax resolution firm specializing in tax trouble assistance, is pleased to announce that the founder Lawrence Levy will be doing an upcoming radio show in South Florida on Saturday at 8:30 AM on AM station 850 WFTL. The show, Levy Tax Help, will be a half hour and offer a variety of helpful tax tips and information.



Levy Tax is a tax resolution specialist that focuses on tax relief for clients who have troubles like tax audits, back tax penalties, wage garnishment, liens, levies, and more. The firm has a staff of attorneys, CPAs, former IRS officers, accountants and tax consultants, plus extraordinary secretaries and support staff. Levy Tax is proud to offer the resources, knowledge, dedication and personal attention required to help resolve each client’s situation, promptly and professionally.



Good tax and accounting service isn’t just about tax expertise and knowledge, which Levy Tax has in spades. It’s also about attentiveness and responsiveness to each client. According to a spokesperson for the company, “Because we do not charge hourly, and encourage our clients to become informed and remain informed, we welcome telephone calls and emails and are happy to respond in a timely fashion.” This kind of service is particularly important for clients who often come into the interaction in a panic about their tax levy, penalty, or other issue.



About Levy Tax

Since the 1990s, Levy and Associates has offered specialized assistance to people suffering from tax liabilities, penalties, and more. While most clients come to the tax resolution firm looking for tax help with IRS and state tax issues, they are so impressed, that they choose to remain clients with Levy Tax’s conventional arm, dealing with standard tax returns and advice. The firm prides itself on personalized service for each client, as well as unprecedented accessibility and generosity with its time. For any IRS and state tax issues, see what Levy Tax can do for you by scheduling a free consultation. For more detail please visit, http://www.levytaxhelp.com/.