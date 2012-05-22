LewesSEO.com Continues to Increase Customers Online Return on Investment

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Search engine optimisation (SEO) is essential for any website striving to achieve that coveted high search ranking. High search engine rankings mean lots of consumers see your websites products and services, which in turn means greater sales. Business owners particularly love high search engine rankings not only for the constant sales they bring, but also because this form of advertising is free. However getting top search engine rankings requires particular expert knowledge and skill sets that take years to master. More and more businesses across the globe are turning to Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) firms to get access to this valuable expertise.



One SEO firm that has been causing quite a buzz throughout the SEO UK landscape is LewesSEO.com, a company whose goal is to give websites a huge increase in their search engine rankings. LewesSEO works with UK SEO clients on a daily basis with the simple goal of making the biggest return for their clients from their web presence.



A spokesperson commented “Guiding small and large businesses through the labyrinth of the internet is our business and our passion. We understand business owners don’t want long winded jargon filled conversations, they want tangible results and that is what we deliver.”



LewesSEO.com is a one stop shop for business owners when it comes to their online presence. As well as their popular bespoke SEO service the company also offers a plethora of other important online services. For business owners who want instant results LewesSEO can manage a pay per click advertising campaign to give instant traffic to a site. A spokesperson noted “We get many clients coming to us who already run pay per click campaigns, but without exception we are able to increase their return on investment with our years of PPC expertise”.



Although getting visitors to a site is vital LewesSEO.com also focuses on getting the maximum revenue from those visitors with their Conversion Rate Optimization package. Quite simply they delve in to the detail of a sites web traffic using a host of advanced tools to pinpoint exactly where a site loses revenue. This sort of clever analysis allows corrective action to once again increase a sites return.



LewesSEO can also manage a business website’s social media presence. It can help gain likes and friends on platforms like Facebook and followers on Twitter. Website design and reputation management are among their other flagship services.



As you would expect LewesSEO.com is a simple easy to navigate site where you can browse their various offering and check out testimonials from satisfied customers.



About LewesSEO

Lewes SEO is one of the UK's top search engine optimisation agencies offering Google positioning, online reputation management and social media domination to some top brands. They are also experts in local SEO such as London SEO. For more information, please visit http://www.lewesseo.com/