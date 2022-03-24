Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2022 -- An investigation was announced over possible violations of securities laws v by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



The Woodlands, TX based Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products.



On February 28, 2022, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the voluntary withdrawal of the Company's New Drug Application for its glucose regulation drug, sotagliflozin, in order to correct a technical issue with the submission that had been recently identified by the Company.



Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) declined from $3.29 per share on February 10, 2022 to as low as $1.95 per share on March 14, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



