Lexington-based Lowe Promotions Delivers Promotional Products With Massive Impact

Lexington, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- In a market more competitive than America has seen in a generation, businesses everywhere are struggling to communicate with impact. The field of marketing now has to operate over so many facets that it has become easy for businesses to forget the fundamental ways in which they can connect with their customers, particularly as so many means of communication have been overshadowed by the recent obsession with online technology and social media.



Like in all times of change and challenge, successful businesses find themselves returning to tried and true means of promotion. When firms are seeking a tangible way to interact with prospective clients that has both substance and presence, more and more are turning to the promotional product experts at Lowe Promotions.



Founded from the back of a car in 1991, Lowe Promotions remains in the steadfast hands of Kent and Judy Lowe. Discovering quickly that firms of all sizes responded favourably to his special mix of industry knowledge and personalized service, Kent Lowe soon found that which he started in the back of a car was growing into one of the most widely-respected promotional product and corporate apparel suppliers in the country. By delivering to his clients daily that which they could touch, handle and enjoy, Kent and his wife Judy created a recipe for success that has stood the test of time.



So while businesses obsesses over facebook and twitter and watch their bottom line hit rock bottom, other firms are experiencing the kind of success only tangible products are able to create. As companies attempt to demonstrate their care for individual customers, what can be more fitting that utilizing personalized gifts? The concept that a business has taken the time to create something physical especially for a particular client or subset of clients never ceases to resonate with the market, and it’s on the back of these continued successes that Kent and Judy Lowe have watched their business boom. Whether it’s drinkware, bags, automotive accessories or any one of literally thousands of products available at Lowe, there’s literally no limit as to what can be achieved by their dedicated team.



Confirming their status as industry leaders, Lowe Promotions was recently approached by the creators of ABC hit series Happy Endings, starting Elisha Cuthbert, to create a special embroidered blanket to strict specifications. From a car boot to prime-time television, the success Lowe has achieved for their clients has taken them far. With over twenty years experience in the field, it’s easy to see why businesses everywhere are choosing Lowe Promotions.



About Lowe Promotions

Founded by Kent Lowe in 1991, Lowe Promotions has been delivering clients personalized service and one of the most impressive ranges of promotional products and apparel available anywhere. Over more than two decades of business, Kent and Judy Lowe have enjoyed the success that providing their customers with excellent results as brought. Recently the Lowe Promotions team managed to enjoy working with the ABC hit Happy Endings on the production of a unique embroidered blanket. For more information, visit http://www.lowepromotions.com