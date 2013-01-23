Lexington County to Begin Streaming Meetings Live and on Demand

Lexington County, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Beginning today, January 22, the County of Lexington will begin offering County Council and other boards and commissions meetings Live and On-Demand over the internet.



The first meeting scheduled to stream live over the internet is the County Council meeting today, January 22 at 4:30 p.m. County Council and other boards and commissions meetings will also be available On Demand so the public can access meetings linked with agendas and other information.



The meetings can be accessed on the County’s website, http://www.lex-co.sc.gov. The County of Lexington has partnered with IQM2, Inc., a company that provides meeting webcast services for hundreds of local and state governments.



“County Council is excited about the opportunity to invite the public to view our meetings on the internet with the goal of providing meeting transparency and citizen involvement,” Bill Banning, Chairman of Lexington County Council.



The County of Lexington is committed to using technology to drive citizen engagement and meeting efficiency. The IQM2 Meeting Streaming and Citizen Engagement solution, MediaTraq, empowers the County to achieve these goals with an easy to use, robust and cost effective solution. Citizens will now be able to watch and search public meetings information from any place in the world via the County’s website (above). From their computers and laptops, citizens can even watch the portion of the meeting that they are interested in with a single click. Citizens may also access the On Demand meetings from their tablets and smart phones. In the future, live streaming will be available on tablets and smart phones.



“The extremely diligent and professional staff at the County of Lexington impressed us with their focus on effectively delivering this critical governing information to their community. It is always rewarding for us to work with forward thinking governments who share our commitment to open meeting process improvement and citizen involvement. We are delighted to be collaborating with them on these important initiatives,” said Doug Eden, IQM2 COO.



Contact: Joe Mergo, Lexington County Administrator

Phone: (803) 785-8100