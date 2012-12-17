Lexington Law Reviews Reveal an Average 9.5 out of 10 Ranking on Credit Repair Companies Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Credit Repair Companies, a website that reviews all of the major credit repair companies, has recently given top marks to Lexington Law. In the Lexington Law reviews, which are posted on the user-friendly website, the company recently earned a 9.5 out of 10 ranking among customers. Over 1,300 people voted for Lexington Law and its services.



In addition, there are now 17 positive customer reviews about Lexington Law that are posted on the Credit Repair Companies site.



As anybody with poor credit knows, low scores can do more than decrease the chances of getting a credit card or loan. Many employers are now checking the credit scores of job applicants, as are rental car agencies, landlords, and many others.



Repairing a low credit rating can be a time-consuming process for people to try to tackle on their own. This is where a company like Lexington Law can assist. Since it opened for business, Lexington Law has helped over half a million people with their credit problems. For nearly two decades, Lexington Law has strived to help people improve their credit.



“Lexington Law wastes no time getting to work on your credit issues,” the review on the Credit Repair Companies website noted, adding that the company takes a proactive approach to sorting through issues for clients who are dealing with credit issues large or small.



“There are three levels of services available, which is ideal for those who need a custom approach for their credit. Some of us have large issues, while others know what issue needs to be zeroed in on.”



Based on each person’s specific credit needs, a client can choose the level of service that will be the best option for him or her. In order to help people select the best possible choice, the company offers a free online consultation. Those who enroll with Lexington Law for up to 12 months typically will have an average of 8.7 removals from their score by the third month, and almost 29 removals after just one year.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Lexington Law is welcome to visit the Credit Repair Companies website at any time and read through the in-depth review and customer comments. The site also features a series of helpful articles that explain the negative impact a bad credit score can have, and why people should always dispute a bad credit rating.



