Lexingtons at Madison Apartments Offers Fine Living and Fitness Amenities in Madison, Alabama

Madison, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Situated in a quiet and secluded residential neighborhood among beautifully landscaped grounds are a number of newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments in seven convenient floor plans to accommodate any number of residents. Each of our units features ceiling fans, gas fireplaces, washer and dryer connections, kitchen appliances, and window blinds. Select units include new renovations, brushed nickel hardware, and premium light fixtures.



Outdoors, the Lexingtons at Madison Apartments amenities include a convenient, fully furnished clubhouse with wireless Internet, a modern flat TV, a coffee and tea bar, and picnic and grilling areas for families and friends to enjoy year around. A swimming pool, sport court, sundeck, and lighted tennis courts will keep everyone happy during the warmer months.



Conveniently located near I-565, residents will have easy access to the Interstate as well as public transportation routes to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. Award winning Madison City schools are nearby as well. For the health conscious, there is plenty to do within the grounds and outside the complex. A 24-hour fitness center is available for residents, and landscaped walking paths weave between the buildings and remote access garages. Pets are welcome at Lexingtons at Madison, with some restrictions.



Residents will enjoy a peaceful, quiet location, and yet social activities and city life are only minutes away for those who wish to partake. The Lexingtons at Madison Apartments offers online rent payment, flexible lease options, 24-hour emergency maintenance services, and nightly courtesy patrol.



To walk through one, two, or three bedroom units at Lexingtons at Madison, the professional and courteous management team is standing by Monday through Friday from 9am to 6pm, or Saturday from 10am to 5pm. If anyone wish to see more of the Lexingtons at Madison, visit the Lexingtons at Madison Apartments online at http://www.lexingtonsatmadison.com to view photos, maps, and floor plans for these quality living spaces.



About Lexingtons at Madison Apartments

The Lexingtons at Madison Apartments are professionally managed by Cottonwood Capital Property Management II, LLC. Lexingtons at Madison was listed as “top-rated” in 2013 by Apartment Ratings and was a City of Madison Beautification Award Winner as well.



Contact Information

Phone: 866-907-6749

Address: 101 Royal Drive, Madison, AL 35758

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Website: http://www.lexingtonsatmadison.com/