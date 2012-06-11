Lexus Dealership in Van Nuys, California Is Honored Once Again With 'Elite of Lexus' Award

Van Nuys, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Since the day it opened for business, Keyes Lexus in Van Nuys, Calif., has strived to offer each and every one of its customers the most outstanding experience in the world.



From its friendly, knowledgeable and courteous sales and service departments, to the overall experience of owning a Lexus, Keyes Lexus truly stands apart.



Recently, the dealership received a prestigious honor that is reserved only for the cream of the crop: the Elite of Lexus award. This honor is bestowed upon dealerships that the Lexus company has determined excel at everything that they do, and are in a class all their own.



In order to receive the award, a dealership must stand out in four key areas: customer satisfaction, service, sales operations and certification.



Ryan Gallante, General Manager of the new and used Lexus dealership, said that he and the rest of the staff at Keyes Lexus are extremely proud that they have received this award every year for over a decade.



He said everyone who works there, from the employees who handle sales and service to the business and parts departments, all do whatever they can to help set the dealership apart.



“We were thrilled the first time Keyes Lexus was honored with an Elite of Lexus award, and we’re just as excited now,” Gallante said, adding that only 25 percent of the over 200 dealers nationwide receive the award.



“Our staff tries every day to make each and every one of our customers feel special, and to be recognized for our efforts by the Lexus Company is very meaningful to all of us.”



Los Angeles, Van Nuys and Santa Monica Lexus drivers can see the statue—which features a gold stand with a glass-like globe on top—the next time they visit the dealership. The beautiful award is displayed prominently in the showroom.



Lexus owners are always welcome to visit http://www.keyeslexus.com to learn more about the dealership, look at available vehicles, and/or schedule a service.



About Keyes Lexus

Since 1989, Keyes Lexus has been one of the original Lexus dealerships in the valley. Today, they are the largest Lexus dealership in the area and one of the top dealerships in the entire nation. They have been serving clients around the valley and all over the country with unparalleled top-notch Lexus services in the Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Van Nuys areas. Keyes Lexus is an “Elite” of Lexus dealership. Their passion is providing customers with a world-class ownership experience. They share the thrill their customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.keyeslexus.com.



