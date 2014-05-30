Lezam & Associates, LLC Announces Second Location and Growing Staff

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Lezam & Associates, LLC, an Austin-based Nationwide insurance agency, opened their second location in April of 2014 at 5555 N. Lamar, Ste. C111 Austin, TX 78751. The award-winning agency’s Central North Austin insurance office will handle Austin auto, home, life and business insurance, expanding their customer service umbrella and allowing the agency to accommodate their growing client base. Lezam & Associates is a multi-lingual agency, happily serving customers in Spanish, English and Vietnamese. Ensuring that the new location has hit the ground running is Teresa Bui, Austin insurance agent with 7 years of experience, who will be managing the new expansion.



Lezam & Associates is also proud to announce the addition of agent Tammy Le at the agency’s South Austin location. Tammy brings her experience and fluency in Vietnamese to her customers. Daniela Lezam, Sales Manager, says, “Lezam and Associates is happy to be expanding our coverage in Austin. We love to serve this community and the opportunity to assist our clients in a new location means that we can remain committed to our legacy of excellent customer service while improving and growing our business.” Rosalinda Correa, Customer Service Manager, says, “Our experienced, helpful staff is what makes the difference at Lezam and Associates, and the addition of Tammy at our South Austin agency and the placement of Teresa at the new location mean our clients can not only rely on us for the same level of attention as we grow, it allows us to reach out to new clients as well.”



About Mike Lezam

Mike Lezam, owner of Lezam & Associates, LLC, has been providing insurance in Central Texas since he and his wife Daniela founded their first agency in Lakeway in 2004. Since then they’ve relocated to Southwest Austin, serving the community by providing home insurance, life insurance, auto insurance and business insurance under the Nationwide banner. With clients come from Austin, Georgetown and Cedar Park, and from regional areas like Round Rock, Kyle, Buda, Lakeway and Bee Cave, Lezam & Associates is looking forward to expanding their coverage and continuing their tradition of customer service excellence with their new Central Austin location. Learn more by visiting their website at http://www.lezaminsurance.com.



Lezam Insurance:

Michael Lezam

(512) 799-3433

Lezamm1@nationwide.com