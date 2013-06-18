LFC Supporters - The Expression of Passion to Liverpool FC

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- The LFC Supporters is a new website that caters the passion of every individual for the foremost football club in the whole wide world – the Liverpool Football Club. The site is created by a supporter with a goal to to give both himself and fellow supporters of Liverpool FC the ultimate hangout site. It’s the place where fans from all around the world gather up to express their support and love for the football club.



LFC Supporters offers a variety of multimedia that feature the Liverpool Football Club. At the website, every avid fan can enjoy watching and reminiscing some of the best moments of the club from past to present. The website offers an array of videos such as Liverpool greatest moments , some of the best goals, the line of legends, documentaries and many more.



What’s cool about it is that all the videos presented on the website are actually from real and passionate supporters. Every fan is allowed to share some of their best shots and moments with the team. The expression of passion and support for the greatest football club in the world is every LFC enthusiast’s own goal.



Every team or every football club won’t be successful without any supporters. They serve as a fuel that makes a team run. Supporters help boost the energy and mentality of the team as their support enables them to achieve the most impossible goals. Not only that they are the reasons why a team makes money, but they also give confidence and love to whoever they are supporting. Loyal fans never abandon their team. Their passion and liveliness keep the team on track to glory.



At LFC Supporters, distance will never be a problem to any LFC enthusiast. Through the site, every fan can be updated with every news and information about the football club. Every LFC follower is essential, so no one will be left behind. For both the Liverpool Football Club and its supporters, no one will truly walk alone – as the football club’s theme song states.



Liverpool Football Club is among the greatest football clubs not only in the United Kingdom, but also across the globe. Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC has won numerous titles that no other English football club has ever won. This premiere football club got at least 18 League titles, 8 League Cups as well as 7 Football Association Cups. To add on the LFC’s greatest achievements, the club is the only English football club to have won five European Cups, three UEFA Cups and another three from the UEFA Super Cups. With its triumphs and truthfully amazing football performance, it’s hard not to fell in love with this fantastic foot club.



For more information about what the website is offering, please feel free to visit it at http://www.lifesupporters.com . The Liverpool Football Club might be the greatest in playing football, but for them, the real number ones are their supporters.



Contact: Tim Wade

Company: LFC Supporters

E-mail: timwade43@gmail.com

Website: http://www.lifesupporters.com